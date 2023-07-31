Vitalik Buterin celebrates Etherium's birthday in Bengaluru with 'ghevar' cake, masala dosa

Etherium founder Vitalik Buterin visited Bengaluru on the cryptocurrency's eight anniversary. (Image credit: @sandeepnailwal/Twitter)

Etherium founder and Russian-Canadian computer programmer Vitalik Buterin celebrated the cryptocurrency's eighth birthday in Bengaluru with some 'ghevar' cake, masala dosa, and a bit of 'Bharat darshan'.

Ghevar is a Rajasthani disc-shaped sweet made with flour, ghee, and milk, soaked in sugar syrup.

"Celebrating Ethereum’s eighth birthday with Vitalik Buterin with Indian 'Ghever' as cake in Bengaluru. Happy Birthday, Ethereum!" Polygon COO Sandeep Nailwal and founder of CryptoRelief tweeted.

Ethereum went live on July 30, 2015, and the cryptocurrency has grown rapidly to become the second only to bitcoin in market capitalisation.



Literally had a fanboy moment earlier tonight / met @VitalikButerin in person with @sandeepnailwal and @manishdiesel Got a chance to briefly explain the social impact in gaming being created by @IndiGG_DAO pic.twitter.com/vYz7qFEDPu

— Ishank | IndiGG (@ishank20) July 30, 2023

Vitalik Buterin's connection with India, however, stretches beyond the delicacies as the programmer had in 2021 made a legendary donation of $1bn in Shiba Inu cryptocurrency coin to support Covid efforts in the country via Nailwal's CryptoRelief. But, only 5 percent of the original donation made it to Covid relief efforts in India, as per a report in Cryptonews.

Moreover, CryptoRelief returned $100 million (roughly Rs 747 crores) in cryptocurrency to Buterin to avoid conflict with Indian laws and the distribution of relief funds, News18 reported. “CryptoRelief sending $100m of the $SHIBA funds back to me. I plan to personally deploy these funds with the help of science advisors to complement CryptoRelief’s existing excellent work with some higher-risk higher-reward COVID science and relief projects worldwide," the world’s youngest cryptocurrency billionaire had said in a tweet.

