App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vistara Grand International Sale offers return tickets starting at just Rs 14,999

The discounted air tickets will be available for booking for the next 72 hours and will close at 11:59 pm on October 23

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Airvistara.com
Image: Airvistara.com

Vistara's Grand International Sale offers return airfares starting at just Rs 14,999 for economy class fliers.

The cheapest international air tickets on offer are for an Economy class roundtrip to Dubai from Mumbai and back for Rs 14,499, while the highest for the same class goes up to Rs 18,999, and is available for a roundtrip to Singapore via Delhi and back.

Vistara’s chief commercial officer Sanjiv Kapoor announced the same and said: “Through our first international sale, we invite travellers to plan their trips to Bangkok, Dubai, and Singapore up to March 2020 at fantastic fares, and experience for themselves what makes Vistara India’s best and only five-star airline.”

The special discount offer also includes flights to popular international and domestic destinations such as Mumbai, Dubai, Bangkok, and Singapore.

Close

The discounted air tickets will be available for booking for the next 72 hours and will close at 11:59 pm on October 23 and they would cover all flights taking off between October 28, 2019, and March 31, 2020.

related news

The sale deals on air tickets will be available for economy, premium economy, and business class fliers.

Notably, the airlines had also offered a flash sale for the festive season on October 10. However, that did not extend to international flights.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 04:44 pm

tags #flash sale #trends #Vistara Airlines

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.