Vistara Grand International Sale offers return tickets starting at just Rs 14,999

Vistara's Grand International Sale offers return airfares starting at just Rs 14,999 for economy class fliers.

The cheapest international air tickets on offer are for an Economy class roundtrip to Dubai from Mumbai and back for Rs 14,499, while the highest for the same class goes up to Rs 18,999, and is available for a roundtrip to Singapore via Delhi and back.



Don’t miss Vistara’s Grand International Sale! Book your tickets now with return fares starting at ₹14,499 all-in. Hurry, limited seats only. https://t.co/fY0QL7xiqf pic.twitter.com/MwgjgtKdbv

— Vistara (@airvistara) October 21, 2019

Vistara’s chief commercial officer Sanjiv Kapoor announced the same and said: “Through our first international sale, we invite travellers to plan their trips to Bangkok, Dubai, and Singapore up to March 2020 at fantastic fares, and experience for themselves what makes Vistara India’s best and only five-star airline.”

The special discount offer also includes flights to popular international and domestic destinations such as Mumbai, Dubai, Bangkok, and Singapore.

The discounted air tickets will be available for booking for the next 72 hours and will close at 11:59 pm on October 23 and they would cover all flights taking off between October 28, 2019, and March 31, 2020.

The sale deals on air tickets will be available for economy, premium economy, and business class fliers.