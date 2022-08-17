English
    Viral video: When S Jaishankar and son went to a US restaurant, this happened

    Recalling an incident in the US, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "There, they wanted to see our Covid vaccination certificate. So, I showed them my phone while my son...

    Moneycontrol News
    August 17, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST
    In the video, Minister S Jaishankar said he visited his son in the US when travelling to the country opened up in 2021 and they decided to go to a restaurant.

    Ever since the pandemic, there has been a massive push towards digitising India and to show how India has progressed in comparison to other countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar  shared an anecdote of what had happened when he and his son visited a restaurant in US.

    The video, originally from 2021, is now viral.

    In the clip, shared by former UN environment chief Eric Solheim, the Minister said that he visited his son in the US when travelling to the country opened up in 2021 and they decided to go to a restaurant. "There, they wanted to see our Covid vaccination certificate. So, I showed them my phone while my son produced a folded paper from his wallet and said that it was his certificate," Jaishankar said in the clip.

    "I looked at the folded paper and said to myself, okay, this is where they are... The whole idea of the Co-Win platform was that each one of you, like me, have all the details of the vaccination with you in your phone."

    The Co-Win platform is an online platform started by the Centre for Covid vaccine registrations and can also be used to register for a "precautionary dose" of COVID-19 vaccine.

