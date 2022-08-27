English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Viral video: African kids bring the house down with ‘Kala Chashma’ dance

    A video that has gone viral online shows a group of children from Uganda showing off some incredible dance moves to 'Kala Chashma'.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 27, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST
    Credit: smashtalentkidsafrica/Instagram

    Credit: smashtalentkidsafrica/Instagram


    ‘Kala Chashma’ is the latest Bollywood song that has become all the rage on social media. Everyone from popular Norwegian dance troupe Quick Style to Team India has been grooving to his catchy number – and the latest to join the trend is a group of children from Africa.

    Footage that has gone massively viral online shows a group of children from Uganda showing off some incredible moves to the Bollywood song. With amazing synchronization and choreography, they breathe new life into ‘Kala Chashma’ from Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif's 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho.

    The dance video was first shared earlier this week on the Instagram and TikTok pages of Smash Talent Foundation – a Uganda-based charitable organization.

    Since then, it has spread to Twitter as well, where it has racked up a staggering 2.2 million views.


    Twitter users were full of praise for the talent on display in the clip.

    Close

    Related stories

    “Love their swag,” wrote one person in the comments section. “Better than the original version. Insanely talented kids,” another agreed.

    The Smash Talent Foundation is an NGO that uses “music, dance and drama to provide education and other basic needs to disadvantaged children and orphans.” The organization had first shared the Kala Chashma dance video five days ago, writing: “Hello Bollywood, here we come bringing y’all Happiness from Uganda.”








    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by SMASH TALENT FOUNDATION UG (@smashtalentkidsafrica)

    'Kala Chashma' owes its renewed popularity to Quick Style, a Norwegian dance group that performed on the number during a group member’s wedding. Their video went insanely viral on social media (it currently has over 59 million views on YouTube alone) and contributed massively to the track’s international popularity.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bollywood #dance #Uganda
    first published: Aug 27, 2022 11:56 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.