Video: Tornado tears through village in Punjab

Footage shows a tornado that struck a village in Punjab on March 24 (Image credit: @navdeepdahiya55/Twitter)

A powerful tornado tore through a village in Punjab on Friday, causing widespread damage to property and livestock. Several people were injured as the tornado struck Bakenwala village of Fazilka district, but fortunately, no casualties were reported.

According to a PTI report, 12 people were injured and 30 houses damaged by the tornado. It also destroyed standing crops in the fields and kinnow orchards, officials said today. Most of the damage was limited to an area of 2 to 2.5 km. Gurmukh Singh, a resident of the Punjab village, said that the tornado was spotted at around 4 pm on March 24.



A massive #Tornado reported from a village in #Fazilka district of #Punjab this evening.

This is second tornado reported from Punjab within a week.

Spring WDs have always brought in severe weather in the plains of North #India.

The frequency of tornado reporting in #India is… pic.twitter.com/bPZqZDBPfU

— Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) March 24, 2023

Several videos of the tornado are circulating on social media as people rushed to capture the freak weather phenomenon on their cell phones.

Dr Manmohan Singh, director of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Chandigarh told the Indian Express that it was dangerous to capture videos instead of seeking shelter. “In video footage of Friday’s tornado, I could see many people running towards the whirling winds to capture a few shots rather than reaching a safer place. Even if it comes without any warning, residents are advised not to stand under trees and to vacate kuchha or under-construction houses,” he said.

He added that the tornado was localised and explained why it occurred, saying: “March is the transition phase of winter to summer. Due to a difference in air pressure this month, there are chances of tornadoes being seen in a few regions.

“However, it was a localised tornado which appeared for a small duration and tornadoes do generate hail. This was the reason that hail storms occurred in districts around this region,” he explained.

Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal said the government would assess damage to property and crops and compensate the affected. Meanwhile, villagers whose houses were damaged by the tornado have been moved temporarily to the local government school.

(With inputs from PTI)