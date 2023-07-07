Video: Narayana Murthy quit his job on Sudha Murty’s birthday in 1976. How she reacted

Narayana Murty was speaking to his son Rohan Murty at the Moneycontrol startup conclave.

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, in a conversation with his son Rohan Murty at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023 in Bengaluru, recalled how the only support he had was his wife Sudha Murty and how he resigned from his job on her birthday in 1976 to follow his entrepreneurial dreams.

“I was very lucky in that I had the support of my wife. I still remember when I resigned on her birthday on 19 August, 1976, I met her and wished her happy birthday and said that I have resigned,” Murty said amid laughter from the audience.

He continued: “But she smiled like she always does and said 'not an issue'. We will live within whatever means we have, I will fully support you and you will succeed.” The audience applauded as the camera cut to a smiling Sudha Murty.

Rohan Murty, the founder of Soroco, had asked his father a burning question about a struggle most people face while trying to find a footing in their career path. He asked whether Narayana Murthy’s parents supported his dreams.



Murthy responded saying that he got a lot of freedom in his childhood because his parents were always busy.

“We were eight children. My mother was always in the kitchen. She cooked all the time. Morning 6am to night 9pm. My father took his government job too seriously. He was away at the office from 8am to 8pm. So that environment gave us lot of freedom. They didn’t ask us what are you going to do, have you eaten well, have you slept well, these are not the questions my father asked,” the 76-year-old recalled.

He explained that he only confided in his wife and she was a huge support in his life.

“So I was away in some sense I was away from all the other people you spoke about. The only person I was very friendly with was her, she was the only person with whom I confided with and she was an unbelievable support. I was very lucky to have that support,” he said, heaping praises on his wife.

Sudha Murty is an author and philanthropist.