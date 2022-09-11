English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Video: In another incident from Noida, woman held up at society gate slaps security guard

    "Honestly, this sense of privilege is disgusting," social media users said.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 11, 2022 / 05:03 PM IST
    Footage of the incident was shared on Twitter.

    Footage of the incident was shared on Twitter.


    Less than a month after a woman in Noida was arrested for abusing and hitting a security guard, another incident of violence has emerged from the city.

    The incident, captured by CCTV cameras, reportedly took place at Noida's Cleo County society.

    Journalists who tweeted the video reported that the building's security guard was slapped by a woman angry about a delay in the gate being opened.

     

    Close

    Related stories

    The clip showed the woman slapping the guard and gesturing furiously while standing near the society's gate. While she was hitting him, another guard recorded a video.

    The woman is reportedly a professor. The police have filed a case against her, India Today reported.

    On social media, users condemned her behaviour.

    "This is going out of hand," one user wrote. "Honestly, this sense of privilege is disgusting. Please stop," another said.

    In August, a video of showing a woman uttering expletives while arguing with security guards at another Noida society had gone viral on social media.

    At one point in the clip, she slapped one of the guards. After furore over the incident, she was arrested but later got bail.

    She was identified as Bhavya Rai, a lawyer.

    That same month, a Gurugram resident was also jailed for hitting a security guard. He was upset over getting trapped in a lift for a few minutes.

    Read: 

    Noida woman, caught on camera abusing, assaulting security guard, arrested | Watch

    On camera, Gurugram man repeatedly slaps security guards after being stuck in lift, arrested

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #harassment #Noida #Twitter
    first published: Sep 11, 2022 05:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.