On camera, Gurugram man repeatedly slaps security guards after being stuck in lift, arrested

A Gurugram man has reportedly been arrested for repeatedly slapping and abusing a security guard and another man after being rescued from the lift where he was trapped for a few minutes.

CCTV footage accessed by news agency ANI shows the man, Varun Nath, assaulting the security guard and the lift operator after stepping out of the elevator where he was reportedly stuck for three to four minutes.

The incident took place at around 7 am Monday at The Close North society of Gurugram’s Sector 50.

According to PTI, Nath, 39, a businessman, also threatened to kill the guard, Ashok Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, and the lift operator. Footage of the assault was widely shared on social media, sparking outrage.

“I helped him get out of the lift within 3-4 minutes. As soon as he got out, he started beating me up,” security guard Ashok Kumar said. “I told him that he was in the wrong & that I was not at fault. Then he slapped the lift operator, too. The resident's name is Varun Nath,” he further added.

Security guards of the society later staged a protest against the businessman and raised “Down with Varun Nath” slogans.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team led by Inspector Rajesh Kumar, Station House Officer of Sector 50 police station, reached the spot, the police said.

Kumar lodged a complaint in the matter, they said. According to the complaint, Nath got trapped inside an elevator in Tower 12 around 7:20 am and informed Kumar through the intercom. After coming out of the lift, the accused started abusing him and slapped him multiple times, the police said.

He also slapped the lift operator and threatened to kill him and Kumar, they said. "We registered a case soon after receiving a complaint in the matter. The accused has been arrested and is being questioned," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Virender Vij.

Nath was arrested and booked under various sections of the IPC. He got bail later in the day.