Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu congratulates this 20-year old Indian as world's fastest human computer, who is Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash Jonnalagadda?

Twenty-year-old Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash Jonnalagadda from Hyderabad won the Mental Calculation World Championship, bagging India's first-ever gold at the Mind Sports Olympiad (MSO) that was held recently in London. Meanwhile, Aaryan Shukla brought home the bronze medal in the junior category at the championship.

A Mathematics (Honours) student from Delhi University's St Stephen's College, Jonnalagadda holds the title of the world's 'fastest human calculator' for which he has four world records and 50 Limca Records to his name.

At the MSO, he beat 29 competitors—some as old as 57— to clinch the gold. He held a 65 point-lead over Mohammad El Mir from Lebanon, the number two calculator who bagged silver.

Sharing an article on his Twitter handle, Jonnalagadda said, "Nothing as proud as winning a gold for India on global frontiers. Would like to work with the government to change the way math is learned in the country!"



Compliments to Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash for winning the "world’s fastest human calculator" title & clinching the first-ever gold for India in the Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad held in London recently. #HumanCalculatorpic.twitter.com/pGPgpZlHS6

— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 26, 2020

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu was all praise for the math prodigy from Telangana. He tweeted: "Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash has done India proud. My best wishes to him for all future endeavours."

Jonnalagadda was also applauded by Adani Foundation Chairperson Priti Adani, who said, "The story of @bhanuprakashjn - the fastest human calculator in the world is amazing but the story of his startup which aims to change math education scenario in India is humbling, especially the work being done to overcome the hurdles caused by COVID-19."