Coronavirus India update | Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran Bollywood and television actress Himani Shivpuri on September 12 said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 60-year-old actress said she is receiving treatment at Holy Spirit Hospital in suburban Mumbai on the advice of her doctors.

"The doctor suggested I should get admitted to Holy Spirit hospital because I am 60-year-old and I have history of diabetes. So, today morning I got admitted," Shivpuri told PTI.

Shivpuri, who recently shot for comedy show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, said even though adequate safety measures were followed on the sets, she still doesn't know how she contracted the disease.

"I have no idea how I got COVID-19... Nobody seems to know where one would get it from," the actress added.

Shivpuri had revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis earlier in the day in a post on her official Instagram page.

In her over three-decade-long career, Shivpuri has featured in many critically-acclaimed and blockbuster movies such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Raja, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Khamoshi, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Biwi No.1, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham....

On the small screen, she has been part of shows such as Yatra, Sasural Simar Ka, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi and Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani.

As of September 11, Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 10 lakh mark, with the death toll touching 28,724.With inputs from PTI