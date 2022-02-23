Arvind Kejriwal channels Gabbar Singh from 'Sholay': 'Sleep, or else...'

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal was addressing an election rally in Lucknow.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal's campaign for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections took a Bollywood turn recently when at a rally in Lucknow, he equated himself with the dacoit Gabbar Singh from the 1975's classic 'Sholay'.

Kejriwal, however, clarified that he would be "a terrorist who strikes fear into the hearts of the corrupt".

At the rally, the Delhi CM said that BJP and Congress had done nothing during their stints at the Centre and states and were therefore forced to personally target Kejriwal when asking for votes. "Over the past few days, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi have been calling me a terrorist," Arvind Kejriwal said.

He then added, "There are two types of terrorists. One that terrorises common people and the other that puts fear into the hearts of the corrupt. Kejriwal is the latter."

Then, twisting a popular dialogue from Ramesh Sippy's 'Sholay', the AAP convenor said, "When kids play corrupt, mothers advise them to sleep off or Kejriwal will arrive."



#WATCH | ...Kejriwal is a terrorist who scares the corrupt...There is a dialogue from Sholay movie..."Jab baccha bhrashtachar karta hai toh maa kehti hai soja beta varna Kejriwal aajayega...": AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Lucknow, UP pic.twitter.com/tb0ydWMplh

The original dialogue was used by the film's antagonist Gabbar Singh who said that when children cry, mothers try to scare them to sleep by saying that if they don't, then Gabbar would arrive.

Attacking the BJP government, Kejriwal said the Centre was branding anyone opposed to it as a terrorist, starting with farmers who participated in protests against the farm laws.

"On Sunday, I heard the Prime Minister Narendra Modi say that all those who ride cycles are terrorists," Kejriwal said, referring to Modi's attack on the Samajwadi Party whose symbol is the cycle.

"Farmers and the country's poor, who ride bicycles, who remember this when they go to vote and show BJP who the real terrorists are. I am a follower of Bhagat Singh who had struck fear in the hearts of the British. They branded him a terrorist. Similarly, the corrupt have branded me a terrorist as I have struck fear in their hearts," he said.