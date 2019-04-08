UPSC topper thanks girlfriend, family for success; netizens laud fresh outlook

Kanishak Katariya made news for more than one reason on Friday. Not only did the B Tech graduate from IIT Bombay top the 2019 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, he also thanked his girlfriend for supporting him.

The Rajasthani lad, who is currently working as a data scientist, was addressing the media after the announcement of the results when he expressed gratitude towards his parents, sister, and his girlfriend. He said: “It's a very surprising moment. I never expected to get the 1st rank.”

ANI quoted him as saying: “I thank my parents, sister & my girlfriend for the help & moral support. People will expect me to be a good administrator & that's exactly my intention.”

The news agency shared the news on social media and went viral on Twitter in no time. Many youngsters came out in support of Katariya's unorthodox statement, which came as a breather. They thanked him for his frankness and refuting common belief that having a love interest hampers studies.



Very much happy for that girl as you have gave the credit to her too..

— Deergh Sharma पौडेल (@SDeergh) April 5, 2019



Good to see him mention his girlfriend. Time is changing. I was beaten by my father 3 days before my 10th boards exams after he caught the letter she had sent me through her younger brother, hidden in a book. Beltey-belt.

— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) April 6, 2019



He said GF. Both of them are lucky to have each other .

— Whatever It Takes (@deadlypoisondp) April 5, 2019



Saw the first guy thanking his girlfriend great man

— Sir Bumraaaah!!! (@Ibleed_sarcasm) April 5, 2019



Good to see he mention his girlfriend.... Mera Desh Badal Raha he Aage Badh Raha he... — Truptiii (@Truptisarpate) April 6, 2019





Congrats

Credit goes to gf.....arey bro UP cadre mt select krega ....yha Yogiji ka Anti squad h... — Sunil Yadav (@SunilYa62628944) April 5, 2019





This man is awesome. First of all Congratulations Kanishak. One thing is for sure that a few people exist in the world who confess their love after getting a grand achievement and you are one of them. Otherwise people are there who act just like Chameleon after their victory!

— Remina Das (@das_remin) April 6, 2019



Good to see #UPSC topper acknowledging his ‘significant other’ unlike the earlier toppers who used to dump their present and look for so called better options in the academy

— Nitin Chavan (@a20nitin) April 6, 2019



Congratulations man,

It's good to see he mentioned his girlfriend.. Some people still think that girlfriend is only creating negativity in life But if you have chosen the right partner definitely your life will change in positive way — Chowkidar Shalya (@reborn_shalya) April 6, 2019

This move, people are hoping, will now leave more room for the youth to be open about their lives in public.