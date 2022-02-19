English
    UP Assembly polls phase 4: Candidate with the least assets is worth Rs 5,000

    Another candidate -- Vijay Kumar from Khaga (Sc) constituency -- has declared zero assets in his self sworn affidavit.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 19, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST
    Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022: 59 seats each will go to polls in the third phase on February 20 and fourth phase on February 23.

    Of the 624 candidates contesting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Phase 4, Unnao district's Surendra Kumar has declared the least assets.

    The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in a report said they have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 621 candidates out of 624, who are contesting in the elections. Of them the three candidates with the least assets were Dayaram from Banda district and Naraini constituency who declared assets worth Rs 12,000.

    Lucknow's Jeetendra Kumar declared assets worth Rs 11,500. He will be contesting from Sarojini Nagar constituency.

    At Rs 5,000, however, Surendra Kumar representing Bhagwantnagar constituency had assets of the lowest value among other candidates in Uttar Pradesh.

    Meanwhile, another candidate -- Vijay Kumar from Khaga (Sc) constituency -- has declared zero assets in his self sworn affidavit.

    According to the report, the average of assets per candidate contesting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase IV is Rs 2.46 crore.

    Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 57 BJP candidates analysed is Rs. 7.57 crore, 57 SP candidates analysed is Rs 5.65 crore, 59 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 4.71 crore, 58 Congress candidates have average assets of Rs 3.33 crore and 45 AAP candidates have average assets worth Rs 2.08 crore.

    The candidates with the highest declared assets include Lucknow's Rajiv Bakshi, Sitapur's Anoop Kumar Gupta and Hardoi's Shobhit Pathak.

    Bakshi has assets worth more than Rs 56 crore, Gupta has declared assets amounting to Rs 52 crore and Pathak has assets worth Rs 34 crore, the ADRR report stated.

    In the first two phases of polls in the state, voting was held on the 113 constituencies and 59 seats each will go to polls in the third phase on February 20 and fourth phase on February 23.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #UP Assembly elections #UP Assembly elections phase four #Uttar Pradesh #Uttar Pradesh elections
    first published: Feb 19, 2022 10:10 am

