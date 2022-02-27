English
    Ukraine is accepting cryptocurrency as donations while war with Russia continues

    A few users said in the comments that they had verified the details from Ukraine's embassies.

    News18
    February 27, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST
    Russia-Ukraine conflict: The besieged country is accepting cryptocurrency.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict: The besieged country is accepting cryptocurrency.


    As Russian troops advance towards capital city Kyiv in Ukraine, the country has been communicating with the world through their Twitter handle. In its latest tweet, the besieged country said that they were now accepting cryptocurrency donations including bitcoins, ethereum and tether.

    The same details were shared by the handle of Ukraine Vice Prime Minister too. They asked netizens to stand by them as Russia continued its offensive. A few users said in the comments that they had verified the details from the country’s embassies.

    There were many who wanted to help.


    “I have talked to the embassy of Ukraine and the World Trade Organisation and the embassy has replied to me in five minutes that the information you have is correct! So all the addresses have been verified! Let’s do it! Don’t miss this chance!" tweeted Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum.



    Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion on Thursday that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a new Cold War in Europe.

    India is ‘deeply disturbed’ by recent turn of developments in Ukraine, said India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. Urging that all efforts be made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities, he said no solution could ever be arrived at the cost of human lives.

    Tags: #Bitcoins #cryptocurrency #Ethereum #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Tether
    first published: Feb 27, 2022 01:44 pm

