Ukraine is accepting cryptocurrency as donations while war with Russia continues

Russia-Ukraine conflict: The besieged country is accepting cryptocurrency.

As Russian troops advance towards capital city Kyiv in Ukraine, the country has been communicating with the world through their Twitter handle. In its latest tweet, the besieged country said that they were now accepting cryptocurrency donations including bitcoins, ethereum and tether.



Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT.

BTC - 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P ETH and USDT (ERC-20) - 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14 — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 26, 2022

The same details were shared by the handle of Ukraine Vice Prime Minister too. They asked netizens to stand by them as Russia continued its offensive. A few users said in the comments that they had verified the details from the country’s embassies.



Stand with the people of Ukraine

Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Ethereum. Bitcoin and Tether (USDTtrc20) BTC — 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P ETH — 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14 USDT (trc20) — TEFccmfQ38cZS1DTZVhsxKVDckA8Y6VfCy — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022



There were many who wanted to help.

“I have talked to the embassy of Ukraine and the World Trade Organisation and the embassy has replied to me in five minutes that the information you have is correct! So all the addresses have been verified! Let’s do it! Don’t miss this chance!" tweeted Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum.



To follow up on @VitalikButerin's tweet, I've confirmed directly with Ukrainian Ambassador @olex_scherba that the addresses are correct and in the control of the Ukrainian govt. Give!!! Defending free and open societies may be the best thing we ever do with our BTC and ETH...

— Tomicah Tillemann (@TomicahTD) February 26, 2022



I have donated 5 ETH. This is the most meaningful change in cryptocurrency. It can help those in need, but I hope I can use it to help the suffering people in Ukraine, giving them life and medical aid. — God's Daughter (@Sally_140218) February 27, 2022



Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion on Thursday that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a new Cold War in Europe.

India is ‘deeply disturbed’ by recent turn of developments in Ukraine, said India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. Urging that all efforts be made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities, he said no solution could ever be arrived at the cost of human lives.