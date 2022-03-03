English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    UK journalist Alastair Stewart gets flak over tweet on India

    India also faced flak from US lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats for choosing to abstain from a UN vote on Wednesday to rebuke Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

    News18
    March 03, 2022 / 10:30 PM IST
    Anand Ranganathan, Alastair Baldwin had a spat on Twitter regarding India's stand on Russia-Ukraine conflict. (Image credit: @AlStewartOBE, @ARanganathan72/Twitter)

    Anand Ranganathan, Alastair Baldwin had a spat on Twitter regarding India's stand on Russia-Ukraine conflict. (Image credit: @AlStewartOBE, @ARanganathan72/Twitter)


    India on March 2 abstained on a UN General Assembly resolution that condemned Russian aggression in Ukraine amid escalating conflict between the two countries.


    This is the third abstention coming from India in less than a week in a UN resolution involving the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, reports Economic Times.


    The General Assembly was voting to reaffirm its commitment towards maintaining the territorial integrity of Ukraine and also meant to deplore “in the strongest terms" the Russian aggression against the country. A Twitter handle going by ‘Barrister’s Horse’ tweeted a voting record that showed India’s abstention, among others like Pakistan, China, and Bangladesh.


    Responding to the voting record, GB News presenter Alastair Stewart tweeted, “Pretty predictable but India and Pakistan should hang their heads in shame and, henceforth, receive not a penny piece in aid from the UK."


    His statement got backlash from Indian author and Swarajya consulting editor Anand Ranganathan, who tweeted: “This butler probably doesn’t know that in 1947, Britain owed India 1.4 billion pounds, that it finally returned in 2001. The only thing you muppets are good at is showering yourselves with hollow titles, like OBE, where E stands for Empire. Where’s your empire now, schmuck WDTT (sic)". Stewart got flak from other Twitter users as well.


    India faced flak from US lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats for choosing to abstain from a UN vote on Wednesday to rebuke Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A total of 141 nations voted in favour of the move condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and five nations were against it, with 35 countries, including India, abstaining.


    The UNGA resolution was similar to the one circulated in the 15-nation Security Council last Friday, on which also India had abstained. The UNSC resolution, which received 11 votes in favour and three abstentions, was blocked after permanent member Russia exercised its veto.

    (With PTI inputs)

    News18
    Tags: #Alastair Stewart #Russia Ukraine Conflict #UN General Assembly
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 08:58 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.