Twitter is rolling out a new feature that will allow you to follow topics

Twitter is easily one of the best platforms to keep up with the latest trends with subjects ranging from tech to politics. However, to keep up with these trends, you have to follow specific users, who might be people you don’t like or tend to push promotional content.

Twitter is attempting to make following the latest trends more convenient by rolling out a new feature that allows users to track specific subjects rather than the users who upload the tweet. The new feature will allow you to follow 300 “topics” across gaming, sports, entertainment, and other categories without following the users who upload those topics. Thus, giving you an overview of a conversation without having to read all the ramblings of a particular account.

Apart from obtaining tweets on a particular subject, the new feature will make it easier to discover tweets from users you might not have been following, who could have an interesting take on the subject. Twitter executives hope that the new feature will make the platform more user-friendly for new joinees.

Rob Bishop, who leads Topics team, told The Verge; “We know that the main reason that people come to Twitter is to keep up on the things that they’re interested in. The challenge is it’s really quite difficult to do that on Twitter day to day.”