App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter is rolling out a new feature that will allow you to follow topics

The new feature will allow users to track specific subjects rather than the accounts that uploaded the tweets.

Carlsen Martin

Twitter is easily one of the best platforms to keep up with the latest trends with subjects ranging from tech to politics. However, to keep up with these trends, you have to follow specific users, who might be people you don’t like or tend to push promotional content.

Twitter is attempting to make following the latest trends more convenient by rolling out a new feature that allows users to track specific subjects rather than the users who upload the tweet. The new feature will allow you to follow 300 “topics” across gaming, sports, entertainment, and other categories without following the users who upload those topics. Thus, giving you an overview of a conversation without having to read all the ramblings of a particular account.

Apart from obtaining tweets on a particular subject, the new feature will make it easier to discover tweets from users you might not have been following, who could have an interesting take on the subject. Twitter executives hope that the new feature will make the platform more user-friendly for new joinees.

Close

Rob Bishop, who leads Topics team, told The Verge; “We know that the main reason that people come to Twitter is to keep up on the things that they’re interested in. The challenge is it’s really quite difficult to do that on Twitter day to day.”

related news

The idea of allowing people to follow topics rather than individual accounts dates back to the early days of Twitter. However, it required the hiring of a human editorial team and improved machine learning tools, among other things, to make it a reality. The new feature is all set to roll out on November 13.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 05:34 pm

tags #Twitter

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.