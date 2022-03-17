English
    Twitter account of Statistics Ministry briefly hacked, Elon Musk display pic, name added

    The Twitter account of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has over 40,000 followers.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 17, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST
    The Statistics Ministry's Twitter account was hacked with Elon Musk's name and photo.

    The Twitter handle of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation appears to be have been briefly hacked on Thursday afternoon, with its display name changed to Elon Musk and display photo changed to that of the Tesla chief.

    Bizarre tweets too were posted from the account which has over 40,000 followers.

    The display name and photo were restored, and the suspicious tweets were taken off.

    The hacking of the Statistics Ministry's account comes a little over two months after the Twitter handle of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was hacked briefly with cybercriminal(s) changing the name of the page to Elon Musk and posting a tweet sending a Telegram invite.

    In December 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was briefly compromised. It was secured shortly after the matter was escalated to the micro-blogging site. In the meantime, a tweet was sent falsely saying that India had officially adopted Bitcoin as the legal tender, and that the country has bought the digital currency which it would distribute to citizens.
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 02:40 pm
