Twins born in US end up getting separate birthdays – in two different years

The new parents said it all happened very quickly and they are yet to process it all. (Image: kali.flewellen/Facebook)

A pair of twins in United States’ Texas ended up with two separate birthdays after all set to born around midnight on New Year 2023.

Annie Jo and Effie Rose will now have separate birthdays – in two different years nonetheless – after their mother Kali Jo Scott gave birth to the former at 11:55 pm on December 31, 2022 and 12:01 am on January 1, 2023.

The parents, who had hoped that their fraternal twins get two different birthdays, didn’t realise that it was a solid possibility even when the mother checked in a week and a half early in the hospital to monitor her scheduled C-section birth.

The twins were delivered safely at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton. Annie Jo is the last baby to be born in the hospital in 2022 while Effie Rose is the first of 2023 at the hospital.

The new parents had expected both their children around midnight but had joked about the possibility of having two different birthdays.

“We had kind of joked wouldn’t it be funny if, you know with the holiday and New Year’s Eve over the weekend,” Kali Jo told a news channel.

The parents are happy that the children will get to have their own special day separately.

“You always still want to make sure they have their own individual personality and know that they are special and unique. So this gets to add to that special and uniqueness that some twins don’t maybe get,” Kali Jo said.

“One will always get the glitter and confetti of New Year’s Eve and one gets to kick it off with a brand-new year on New Year’s Day.”

The parents announced the arrival of their twin girls in a Facebook post.

"Cliff and I are so proud to introduce Annie Jo and Effie Rose Scott! Annie was the last baby born in 2022 at 11:55 p.m. Then, Effie was the very first born in 2023 at 12:01! They both came out healthy and happy and weighing 5.5 pounds. Cliff and I are just so excited for this adventure!" Kali Jo wrote sharing photos.