Not just beaches by the bay: How to make the most of Goa's waters

Talk of water sports or activities and certain things come to mind: jet skis, banana boats, parasailing and dolphin tours. Yet, Goa offers a lot for those seeking to do more than just these expensive activities. There are sailing trips in the ocean that include a side of history, fishing expeditions to quiet spots along different rivers, mangrove explorations in a kayak or stand-up paddleboard, and even a tasting experience in a pond. These experiences aren’t just for the thrills, but are also inform and educate people about Goa and her biodiversity. Here's a pick of some of the bounty that’s on offer:

Walk on khazan land

Once upon a time, the khazans, an aqua-agro system, gave Goans their daily rice, fish, and bread. Khazans are reclaimed mangrove lands that feature an intricate system of dykes, sluice gates and canals that helped people do agriculture (rice farming), aquaculture (fishing in the small streams) and salt panning (post the monsoons). There are a few khazans left in Goa, and it is possible to walk by the manos (sluice gate) and see the salt pans in winter months. A walk through these places is a glimpse into a past era when people worked in tandem with nature.

Details: Architect Tallulah D'Silva conducts walks through the surviving salt pans in Ribandar.

A Goan khazan (Photo courtesy Joanna Lobo)

Boat ride to explore the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary

The Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary is a haven on the island of Chorao, home to kingfishers, waders, Brahminy kites, ibises and more. A good way of exploring the sanctuary is by boat, especially at low tide. There are boats on hire at the sanctuary that traverse through the mangroves, with a guide who talks about what birds can be seen and how to spot them. Beyond the birdwatching, it’s a delight to see untouched bits of nature and learn about the importance of the mangroves.

Details: Take a private ride or just avail of boats in the sanctuary.

Drink feni in a pond

Hansel Vaz is one of Feni’s biggest champions in Goa. Besides being the owner of Cazulo Premium Feni, he offers experiences at a cashew farm that introduces people to the spirit. The Floating Feni experience includes a walk through a cashew orchard and a traditional distillery, an introduction to the spirit and how it is made and it ends with a Feni appreciation session that includes flavour pairing, and some Feni cocktails. The session happens in a tiny pond on the property, shaded by trees, with fish nibbling at the feet.

Details: The floating Feni experiences happens via Urbanaut

Take a mud bath

Once upon a time, as kids, playing in the mud was the norm. Nobody minded it as mud was meant to be good for us. Today, very few children actually play in mud. To relive those childhood memories, there’s a mud bathing experience in the middle of a lake, on a small island. Sink your feet and then gradually put the whole body into the cool earth, feeling at one with it, and stay while the clay works its healing properties.

Details: Experience conducted by Soul Travelling. 3pm onwards. Rs 1,299 per person.

Mud bathing experience in Goa (Photo courtesy Soul Travelling)

Catch clams

Angling is one of Goa’s favourite pastimes. If you ​want to learn how to fish​​, there​ is​ Goan lad Samuel Almeida (That Goan Friend) to the rescue. He takes people on angling trips, teaches them how to fish (there are different levels according to experience). Sometimes, there’s a post-fishing meal that includes what is caught. One of the newer fishing experiences involves clam-hunting, which is done at low tides. And, you can cook and eat the collected clams!

Details: Tours happen early morning.

Samuel Almeida (That Goan Friend) takes people on angling trips, teaches them how to fish.

Kayak through a mangrove

Explore a different side of Goa, through its placid backwaters, rivers and mangroves. Besides being peaceful havens, these mangroves host a variety of bio-diversity: birds, crabs, flowers, even otters. One way to experience this is to kayak through the mangroves, on a guided trail or solo.

Details: Many companies like Make it Happen, Saha Sea, Konkan Explorers offer kayaking trails.

Ride the waves

There is a certain thrill to mastering the waves of the open sea, standing aboard a surfboard, and feeling like you are flying. Surfing has become a buzzword in Goa in the last few years, and many new schools and trainers offering personalized classes and sessions. There are one-day classes for those who are short on time.

Details: Look out for Surf Wala, Mumu Surf School, Aloha Surf School for beginner and advanced sessions.

Sailing in Goa

Set sail in the open seas

Sailing in Goa’s waters is more than just fodder for a photo shoot. It’s a chance to get acquainted with the coastline, learn about wind speed, geography, physics, and the impact of climate change on the seas, all while watching the sun set over the horizon.

Details: Companies like Clube Nautilus de Goa, AquaSail offer sailing expeditions in addition to classes.