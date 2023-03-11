From Calico Dome to Doshiwada ni pol, 10 things to see on a heritage walk through Ahmedabad

Built in 1856 AD, by Sheth Maganlal Karamchand, Astapadji Derasar Jain temple in Ahmedabad has a 250-year-old rainwater harvesting system that is still functional. (Photo by Bindu Gopal Rao)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's ongoing visit as well as the fourth Border Gavaskar Trophy Test match between India and Australia have again brought Ahmedabad in the spotlight. While the city has much to see and do, a guided morning heritage walk is great for insights into the city’s past. Here are the top 10 sites that you must not miss on your heritage trail as you navigate the city's many pols (or gates):

Swaminarayan Temple, Kalupur

Built in 1822, this is the world’s first Swaminarayan Temple. It has three sanctums and is a fine example of intricately wood-crafted architecture. The façade has motifs of flowers and figurines in brightly colours that instantly catch your eye. Most heritage tours start from this temple. Made with Burma teak wood, each arch and bracket is brightly coloured.

Kavi Dalpatram Chowk

Named after renowned Gujarati poet Kavi Dalpatram, this is his home that has been converted to the Dalpatram Memorial after the original house was destroyed.

The new home has been built using designs inspired by heritage homes in the vicinity, and a bronze statue of Kavi Dalpatram is also in the compound. Located at Lambeshwar Pol, the Chowk is used for community gatherings.

Calico Dome

Located on Relief Road, the Calico Dome once housed the Calico Mills started by the Sarabhai family in the 1880s. Inspired by Richard Buckminster Fuller's architectural designs, this is a geodesic dome that has a lattice-shell and is made using plywood. The dome collapsed in the 2001 earthquake and is being restored in phases.

Kala Ramji Mandir

A temple that dates to the medieval times, the Kala Ramji Mandir has a black idol of Hindu God Ram. Part of a residential complex, the temple is at the end of the Haja Patel Ni Pol. The courtyard as well as brackets and columns here have fine carvings that are worth noticing. The deities themselves are unique as they are in seated position as opposed to the standing pose of Hindu God Ram that one normally sees.

Harkunvar Shethani ni Haveli

Said to be one the most ornate and grand havelis in Ahmedabad, Harkunvar Shethani ni Haveli is a stunning example of how a wood facade can be an integral architectural feature in a home. The three-storeyed double height haveli has 60 rooms done with traditional Gujrati woodwork. Keep your eye out for the carved bay balconies or jarokhas that are supported by large wood brackets, said to be one of their kind.

Kuvavala Khancho

If you like observing architectural styles, especially of homes, the Kuvavala Khancho is a great place to see. This is near Shantinathji ni Pol, which has four homes, each of which has a different style of architecture. These are homes of affluent Gujarati businessmen who travelled abroad on work and came back to build houses inspired from their travels. A guide will point you to the styles European, Persian, Mughal, and Maratha.

Doshiwada ni pol

A locality where the goldsmith community resides, the main street here has all kinds of jewellery stores. When you walk here, you will notice several haveli homes that have magnificent facades with intricate carving. A carved Chabutara with stained glass at the end of this Pol is a great example of colonial influence on architecture. When here, look out for a landmark building that was once the tallest in the walled city.

Parrot holes & Chabutaras

As you walk along the old city, it is impossible to miss how birds and humans have coexisted. Case in point are the decorated Chabutaras that are carved bird feeders as well as parrot holes in the exterior façades of buildings for parrots to stay. These were specifically built as there were few trees in the area and were made using leftover timber that was used to build homes.

Astapadji Derasar

This Derasar or Jain Temple is in Doshiwada ni Pol and has the idols of the first Jain Tirthankar Bhagwan Adishvar and the 24th Jain Tirthankar Mahavir Swami. Step inside to see the 250-year-old multi-coloured marble and sandstone structure that was built in 1856 AD, by Sheth Maganlal Karamchand. Interestingly there is a rainwater harvesting system that was also built then and is being used for the water needs of the temple even today.

Jami Masjid

The magnificent Jami Mosque once occupied a pride of place in the geographical layout and social life of the then newly built capital city of Ahmedabad and it is not hard to see why. Built by Sultan Ahmad Shah I in 1424, the mosque has been considered by scholars as one of the most beautiful in the East. The mosque has an extensive courtyard that has a spacious prayer hall that is partly closed and has a pillared hall as well. The prayer hall has 15 principal domes and 300 stone pillars, an architectural delight like no other.

