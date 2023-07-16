7 Indian destinations that are perfect for a monsoon vacation amid nature

Get a rain-drenched close-up view of the Sahyadri range in Lonavala, Maharashtra. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The monsoon season is a great time to choose a vacation surrounded by nature. We round up the most spectacular Indian destinations that offer guests the opportunity to be one with nature.

At these picturesque towns, visitors can indulge in leisurely walks in the rain or indulge in delicious meals with the sound of raindrops dancing on the window panes or cosy up with a cup of tea and immerse themselves in the beauty of nature.

Here are seven one-of-a-kind Indian destinations that are perfect for your monsoon getaway.

Kamshet, Maharashtra

At SaffronStays Moira in Kamshet.

A two-hour drive from Pune, Kamshet is a hill station well-known for its scenic natural landscapes, which include serene lakes.

The best time to visit Kamshet is in the monsoons.

In Kamshet, we recommend staying at SaffronStays Moira. Situated in the centre of Kamshet, SaffronStays Moira is a 5-acre property that overlooks the tranquil Thakurwadi Lake.

This homestay houses six elegant bedrooms, an outdoor pool and jacuzzi, well-manicured lawns, a vegetable garden, an entertainment room, and a ​​14-feet trampoline.

Chalnichhina, Uttarakhand

Hushstay The House on the Slope, Chalnichhina, Uttarakhand.

Chalnichhina is a quiet hillside hamlet approximately 50 kilometres from Mukteshwar. Visit this charming village for a vacation away from crowded tourist traps.

Stay at the House on the Slope by Hushstay, a two-bedroom villa perched on the slopes of the foothills of the Himalayas.

Located in Chalnichhina, the homestay is almost entirely made of stone and glass. This villa’s highlight is its glass skylight, which runs through the roof and the front wall showcasing awe-inspiring views of a valley and the Himalayan mountain ranges.

In the monsoons, clouds settle in the valley, forming an ocean of clouds. The large glass front-wall offers the best glimpse of this dramatic scene.

Karjat, Maharashtra

Maharajah House, Karjat. (Photo: Lohono Stays)

A two-hour drive from Mumbai, Karjat is encompassed by lush greenery. In the monsoons, the hills and valleys of Karjat are transformed into a verdant paradise.

In the monsoon season, visitors can go for hikes to beautiful waterfalls or go river rafting in swollen rivers.

Maharajah House is a modern riverfront villa in Karjat. It features two wings connected by a glass-walled bridge over a large outdoor pool.

The residential wing has four ensuite bedrooms and a TV room, and the entertaining wing houses a dining room and a glass-panelled lounge and bar, providing bird’s-eye views of the neighbouring river and the ​​​​​​Sahyadri mountain ranges.

Kodamthuruth, Kerala

Backwater-facing home, Kodamthuruth, Kerala. (Photo courtesy the Airbnb)

The village of Kodamthuruth is a 4.5-hour drive from Thiruvananthapuram. ​​​​​​​​​​The backwaters of Kodamthuruth are beautiful during the monsoons. The serene waters are encompassed by greenery and the air is filled with the sweet sound of birdsong.

We suggest staying at the Backwater Facing Home by Airbnb, which offers panoramic vistas of the Kerala backwaters. While the property is a bungalow, only one bedroom with an attached bathroom is available for guests. It is managed by an Airbnb Superhost known for his hospitality and tasty local food offerings.

The Backwater Facing Home’s porch overlooks the backwaters. It is the perfect place to unwind in the monsoons. We highly recommend this homestay for individuals or couples looking for a unique monsoon getaway amid nature.

Alibaug, Maharashtra

Hacienda By The Sea, Alibaug. (Photo: Saffron Stays)

Alibaug is well-loved for its pristine beaches, which are even more captivating in the monsoons.

A 12-minute drive from the Mandwa Jetty in Alibaug, SaffronStays’ Hacienda By The Sea is a five-bedroom, pet-friendly homestay. This bungalow is reminiscent of Spanish haciendas. It features visually arresting interiors, but the focus is on the views outside.

Visitors can relax in the outdoor pool, indulge in a meal in the backyard or have a picnic on the neighbouring beaches of Sasawane, Mandwa, and Awas. In the monsoons, guests can watch the raindrops from the homestay’s floor-to-ceiling windows or go for a rain walk on the beach.

Tangmarg, Kashmir

Cheese Cottage by Hushstay, Tangmarg, Kashmir. (Photo: Hushstay)

Kashmir is magical every season, but the monsoon season is particularly special.

​​Tangmarg is the perfect destination for hiking, and the monsoons are an excellent time to go for a hike. The trails are less busy, and the scenery is even more charming.

Located in ​​Tangmarg, Cheese Cottage by Hushstay is a quaint two-bedroom cottage surrounded by a lush green forest. Cheese Cottage’s interiors have a bohemian design aesthetic and house wooden furnishings and state-of-the-art amenities. The cottage is amidst a beautiful private estate comprising several plants, fruit trees, and a winding stream.

While at Tangmarg, visitors can hike to the Drang River and the Drang Waterfall, which freezes during winter but flows in all its glory in the monsoon season.

Lonavala, Maharashtra

Trisara, Lonavala. (Photo: Lohono Stays)

The hill station of Lonavala is a tranquil oasis in the monsoons. A short drive from Mumbai, this town offers awe-inspiring vistas of the surrounding Sahyadri mountains and valleys. The monsoon season makes the views even more enchanting, as the clouds are low and the rain adds to the ambience.

Featuring five well-appointed bedrooms, Trisara by Lohono Stays in Lonavala is a luxurious getaway encompassed by lush greenery and the majestic Sahyadri mountains. The interiors of the homestay are tasteful and boast functional furniture, beautiful soft furnishings, and striking décor pieces.

In addition, the homestay's expert team curates custom excursions to the nearby forts, landmarks and viewpoints.