5 weekend getaways from Delhi

Taj Mahal by moonlight, Agra. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

For a quick getaway from the national capital, there are a few standard choices: the mountains of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, or the grand cities of Rajasthan. It’s time to try something different this summer, whether it’s a new spin on a classic getaway, an offbeat activity, or an entirely unexpected location. From farm stays to monuments in the moonlight, here are five weekend getaways that are easily reached by road or rail.

Sariska: Follow the call of the wild

Sariska Tiger Reserve, Alwar. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Nestled within Rajasthan’s Aravalli Mountains, Sariska National Park offers dramatic landscapes of rugged cliffs and expansive grasslands, deciduous forests and scrub vegetation. Within this wilderness, the big cat roams wild, drawing hopeful visitors on Jeep safaris. The tiger is the star attraction in these parts, but the forest is also home to leopards and nilgai, wild boar and a huge range of bird life. In the summer heat, animals often venture out of the tree cover in search of water, and sightings are considerably higher.

Apart from wildlife safaris, Sariska is also home to the hilltop Neelkanth Mahadev temple, said to date back to the sixth century.

How to reach: At 220km from Delhi, Sariska is an easy four-hour drive.

Landour: Quietude in the mountains

In the upper reaches of Mussoorie lies Landour, a quaint and quiet town with oak trees and rhododendron-lined mountain paths and remnants of colonial architecture. The cool climes offer a perfect antidote to the sweltering summers of the plains. Here, days are spent walking in nature amidst the deodars, savouring coffee and baked treats in cozy cafes, and idling away hours within the majesty of the mountains. It’s no surprise that thespians and writers, including Ruskin Bond, choose Landour as their home. Visit the century-old St. Paul’s Church, and then stop for a bite at Char Dukan, a cluster of tiny eateries and the centre of activity in Landour. For more active pursuits, there’s the Chukker Trail — a meandering three-kilometre loop around town — and hiking trails at the beautiful Jabarkhet Nature Reserve.

Landour Bakehouse. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

How to reach: Landour is a seven-hour drive, 278 km from Delhi. Or, take the Shatabdi to Dehradun and then drive 37 km to Landour.

Hoshiarpur: Farm-stays in Punjab

Hoshiarpur. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Agri-tourism is on the rise in India, offering city dwellers a chance to experience a slice of rural life by spending a few days at a working farm. Punjab, with its swathes of golden yellow mustard fields, offers comfortable and scenic farm-stay options that are easily reached from Delhi. These are peppered across the state, with a number of options in Hoshiarpur. Choose to stay in a fruit orchard or a vegetable farm, and get involved in farm life by plucking fruit, ploughing fields, milking cows and riding tractors. Eat farm-fresh food and hearty Punjabi meals, and spend days exploring the surrounding villages and going on nature trails.

How to reach: Hoshiarpur is a seven-hour drive, 384 km from Delhi. Or, take the Shatabdi to Chandigarh and drive 130 km to Hoshiarpur.

Agra: See the Taj Mahal by moonlight

Taj Mahal by moonlight, Agra. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

No matter how many times you see the grand marble edifice, the Taj Mahal remains an enthralling sight. Nothing in the world prepares you for its majesty in the moonlight. For a few days each month, visitors can gaze upon the Taj under the silver light of the moon. For five days each month, the Taj Mahal allows nightly visits — on the two days leading up to the full moon and the two days following it. Tickets are limited and slots are restricted to half an hour, but it’s well worth the effort to look at the most romantic monument in the world under a glorious full moon. Starting in May 2023, the ASI is selling advance online tickets for night viewing of the Taj Mahal, making it easier for visitors to plan their travel.

How to reach: At 240 km from Delhi, Agra is a four-hour drive.

Bir Billing: Slow down in the Himalaya

Bir Billing. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

For a longer weekend getaway, hop on an overnight train to Pathankot and then drive four hours to reach the quiet mountain village of Bir. This tiny town in the Kangra district Himachal Pradesh has, in recent times, garnered a reputation for two things: paragliding and long-staying remote workers. In 2015, Bir hosted the Paragliding World Cup, and continues to host championships. Vast meadows double up as landing sites, and nearby cafes offer the perfect spot to watch paragliders descend from the sky, and also take in dramatic sunsets over the mountains. There are numerous hikes and waterfalls in the region, as well as monasteries and a Tibetan Market.

How to reach: Take a train to Pathankot and then drive 140 km to Bir. Or, take a direct overnight Volvo bus from Delhi.