MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Wait for visa appointment to get longer, says US Embassy

The US Embassy further said that starting November 8, nearly three million visa holders from India, who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, will be able to travel to the United States under the new international air travel policy.

Moneycontrol News
October 31, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST

The United States Embassy in Delhi said on October 31 that the appointment wait time for some non-immigrant visa categories will get significantly longer due to COVID-19-related interruptions.

The US Embassy further said that starting November 8, nearly three million visa holders from India, who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, will be able to travel to the United States under the new international air travel policy.

It added: “Facilitating legitimate travel to support our strong and growing bilateral ties is our top priority. As we build back from COVID-19-related interruptions, we expect significant appointment wait times for some nonimmigrant visa categories at our Embassy and Consulates.”

Embassy officials thanked people for being patient while they worked to increase their capacity and maintain the safety of the applicants and staff as well.

Describing vaccination requirements to be allowed into the United States, the mission said that from November 8, all foreign nationals travelling by air must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and be able to furnish proof of vaccination before boarding the plane (with a few exceptions).

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

“The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has determined that for the purposes of entry into the United States, vaccines accepted will include those FDA approved or authorized, as well as vaccines with an emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO),” it said.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Covid-19 #United States #US Embassy #US visa #vaccine passport
first published: Oct 31, 2021 03:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.