English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel

    US embassy to open 100,000 slots for H and L worker visa categories, resume interviews for student visas

    An official admitted that the wait time for B1 (business) and B2 (visitor) visas is one of the longest for Indian applicants and that the embassy would add staff to remedy the situation

    Moneycontrol News
    September 30, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    US embassy will open 100,000 slots over the next few weeks for H and L worker visa categories, and resume interviews for student visas in mid-November, Don Heflin, minister counsellor for consular affairs at the US embassy in New Delhi, said while addressing visa concerns.

    For H and L worker visa categories, one lakh appointments will be opened within the next few weeks, he added.

    The official admitted that the wait time for B1 (business) and B2 (visitor) visas is one of the longest for Indian applicants. The appointment wait time for all major Indian embassies is more than 800 days at least, with wait times at Mumbai and Delhi being 848 and 833 days, respectively.

    Also Watch | US Visa Appointment Delay: What You Need To Know l MC Explains

    Heflin explained staff cutting during the Covid-19 as the reason behind the extended visa waiting time. The embassy would be adding staff to cut down wait times for B1 and B2 visas.

    Close

    Related stories

    This comes after external affairs minister S Jaishankar raised concerns over long wait times for visas with US secretary of state Antony Blinken earlier this week.

    "Our recovery from Covid and post-Covid staffing problems is well underway. At the height of Covid, and for a while after, we only had about 50% of the (visa staffing) we should have. Now, we're at about 70%. We're going to be at about 100% staffing a little bit before this time next year... at that point (we'll) be able to handle about 100% of the volume of (applications) we got before Covid," he said.

    Also Read | US visa appointments now open; wait times significant due to high demand: US Embassy

    This is the first time that the US has received the highest number of Indian students than any other part of the world, Heflin added.

    After a hiatus of two years, the US has finally opened interview slots for new visa applicants.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #EAM Jaishankar #US Embassy #US Embassy and Consulates #US visa
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 08:45 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.