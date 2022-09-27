US visa appointments now open; wait times significant due to high demand: US Embassy

The US Embassy and Consulates in India on September 27 announced on its website that due to the high volume of visa requests, they cannot accommodate all travellers prior to their planned travel dates, even if the purpose of travel is time sensitive.

The embassy said that if one plans to apply for a non-immigrant visa to reach the United States as a temporary visitor, he/she needs to review the current wait time for an interview using a tool on the website, since the demand is very high.

The embassy went on to say that due to reduced staffing and numerous pandemic-related disruptions to operations since March 2020, appointment demand for visas is high across all categories and wait times may be longer for most routine non-immigrant visa appointments at the embassy in New Delhi and the consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

The embassy had resumed processing routine in-person B1 and B2 visa appointments from this month. These are not placeholder appointments.

The embassy pointed out that the Department of State has authorised consular officers to waive the in-person interview requirement for certain categories of visa applicants until December 31, 2022.

This new authorisation applies to travellers applying for F, H-1, H-3, H-4, non-blanket L, M, O, P, Q, and academic J visas, who were previously issued any type of visa, and if they are applying for a visa from their country of nationality or residence. This authorisation does not apply to applicants who have a previous refusal that was not subsequently waived. Adjudicating consular officers may request an in-person interview if additional information is required from applicants.

Applicants renewing any visa within 48 months of expiration also continue to be eligible for an interview waiver.

But, the US Department of State/Travel.State.Govt website mentioned that embassies and consulates may have a separate process for visa cases where the in-person interview requirement is waived.

It is said that in general wait times for those cases are shorter, but applicants should check the individual embassy or consulate website to determine if their case is eligible for a waiver of the in-person interview.

The US Embassy said many visa applicants have paid the visa application processing fee and are still waiting to schedule a visa appointment. Hence, it is working diligently to restore all routine visa operations as quickly and safely as possible.

The US Mission will extend the validity of their payment (known as the MRV fee) until September 30, 2023, to allow all applicants who were unable to schedule a visa appointment as a result of the suspension of routine consular operations an opportunity to schedule and attend a visa appointment with the already paid fee.

On the Drop Box appointments, the embassy said consular sections across India are accepting a limited number of applications for renewals of H, L, C1/D, O, I, F, M, and J visas. Applicants need to visit the website to determine whether they are eligible for dropbox processing and schedule an appointment for document drop-off.

Non-immigrant visa waiting period now exceeds 2 years

Given the easing of limitations after the coronavirus pandemic and the regularisation of international flights, many Indians are currently getting ready to go overseas. But, to secure a visitor's visa to the US, individuals may now have to wait longer than two years.

The waiting period for a non-immigrant visa is different for different Indian cities and for different visa categories.

At the end of the day on September 27, in Delhi, the waiting period for Visitor Visas is 833 calendar days, 430 calendar days for Student/Exchange Visitor visas and 390 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

In Mumbai, the waiting period is 848 calendar days for Visitor visas, 430 calendar days for Student/Exchange Visitor visas and 392 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

In Hyderabad, the waiting period is 848 calendar days for Visitor Visas, 430 calendar days for Student/Exchange Visitor Visas, and 219 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

In Chennai, the waiting period is 780 calendar days for Visitor visas, 29 calendar days for Student/Exchange Visitor visas and 415 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

In Kolkata, the waiting period is 767 calendar days for Visitor visas, 444 calendar days for Student/Exchange Visitor visas and 360 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

Live chat with Don Heflin on September 29

The US Mission to India has invited visa applicants to join a Facebook and Instagram Live session hosted by Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs Don Heflin on September 29 at 3 pm on the current operating status and visa processing in consular sections across India.