MC Travel Special | Chef Ranveer Brar's next big vacay...

While in Finland, Chef Ranveer Brar is "looking forward to checking out Karl Fazer café and Finlandia Caviar".

Lucknow-born Ranveer Brar left home at the age of 17, to learn how to make kebabs. He became the youngest executive chef at a five-star hotel in India at 25. After numerous successful TV shows, restaurant concepts and documentaries, Brar recently added another title to his bio – an actor (he made his acting debut as one-half of a gay couple in Modern Love Mumbai, opposite Pratik Gandhi).

Travelling to explore the flavours and stories of India remains his passion, as also poetry, which he indulges in on his various escapades. His next big trip is to Finland, where he wants to check out Karl Fazer café and Finlandia Caviar.

Where's the next big vacay? When?

Planning to visit Finland. Not in summer, though, more towards fall.

What are you looking forward to eating there?

I love eating local food, preferably at people’s homes.

Any restaurants on your list?

Looking forward to checking out Karl Fazer café and Finlandia Caviar.

What’s the first thing you pack?

My camera, especially Go Pro.

Are you a light or heavy packer?

Mostly light. I make sure to carry essentials. I am particular about what to wear at the destination, but not too fussy.

Anything on your reading list for this holiday?

I can read and re-read Michael Pollan’s books anytime. On my immediate reading list is Cooked: A Natural history of Transformation.

Your holiday playlist has...

I’d be listening to Abida Parveen ji.

Do you listen to any podcasts?

Vikram Doctor’s podcasts are my go-to podcast resource.

Do you prefer adventure or more laid back holidays?

Life’s one big adventure in itself, so I am always looking forward to the next one. But there are times when I just like to spend time with myself viewing the sunset.

How do you pay when you travel?

Mostly travellers’ cheques or credit card.

Have you ever gotten lost while travelling?

Once! I was in Melbourne and visited Hosier Lane. I got so lost in the mind-blowing graffiti that I ended up meandering through several lanes before finding my way out to where I actually wanted to go. But it was a place worth getting lost in!

What is the one thing you always add to your travel itinerary?

To explore an off-beat eatery or dish that I would have read or heard about but never eaten before.

Do you keep a journal while travelling?

I like to write poetry and blogs. I carry my diary with me and pen down lines the moment I am inspired by something.

In your opinion, which city in the world has the best food?

Best would be limiting it. Maybe I am yet to find one. Istanbul is among my favourites and I am definitely partial to Lucknow and Kolkata back home.

Which travel apps are you currently using?

Lonely Planet and GoIbibo

Do you shop when you travel? What do you generally come back with? What’s the strangest souvenir you’ve bought on your travels?

I love to collect curios, especially for the kitchen. And I am addicted to knives. I once spent a fortune to buy a limited-edition knife made out of a Samurai sword.

Lastly, what’s one place you want to visit before you die?

I’d love to check off the Bermuda Triangle from my bucket list before I kick the bucket!