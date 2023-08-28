Toddler on Vistara flight from Bengaluru stops breathing mid-air, AIIMS doctors save her

The Bengaluru to Delhi Vistara flight was diverted to Nagpur where the child was hospitalised. (File photo)

A team of five doctors from AIIMS helped save a two-year-old girl's life when she suddenly stopped breathing onboard a Bengaluru-Delhi Vistara flight on Sunday. The doctors resuscitated the toddler and the flight was rerouted to Nagpur where she was hospitalised, the hospital stated.

The senior resident doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were returning to Delhi from the Indian Society for Vascular and Interventional Radiology (ISVIR) when a distress call was announced.

"It was a 2-year-old cyanotic female child who was operated outside for intracardiac repair, was unconscious, and cyanosed," the hospital shared on X, formerly Twitter. AIIMS Delhi also shared the details about the incident along with images of the baby and the doctors on the micro-blogging site.

Responding immediately to the distress call, the doctors examined the child and found that her “pulse was absent, extremities were cold, and the child was not breathing with cyanosed lips and fingers".

The team began immediate CPR and with limited resources managed to revive the child in 45 minutes while the Vistara flight was routed to Nagpur. “Successfully IV canulla was placed, oropharyngeal airway was put and emergency response was initiated by the whole team of residents on board- and the baby for brought to ROSC-return of circulation. It was complicated by another cardiac arrest for which an AED was used," AIIMS shared.

In Nagpur, the toddler was handed over in stable hemodynamic (with stable blood flow) to the pediatrician.

The five senior doctors who saved the girl's life were Dr Navdeep Kaur (SR Anesthesia), Dr Damandeep Singh (SR Cardiac Radiology), Dr Rishab Jain (Ex SR AIIMS Radiology), Dr Oishika (SR OBG), and Dr Avichala Taxak (SR Cardiac Radiology).

