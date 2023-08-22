Man vomits blood on Indigo flight from Mumbai, dies

IndiGo

A 62-year-old man travelling on an Indigo flight from Mumbai to Ranchi died on Tuesday after he developed a mid-air medical emergency. The flight was diverted to Nagpur where the passenger was offloaded but did not survive.

The man, who was suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) and tuberculosis, vomited a large amount of blood in the aircraft, and was brough dead to hospital, said Aejaz Shami, DGM-Branding and Communications, at Nagpur’s KIMS-Kingsway Hospitals.

“Body was taken to GMCH in KIMS Kingsway Hospitals ambulance for further procedures,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Condoling the passenger’s death, Indigo said, “The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones."