English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Man vomits blood on Indigo flight from Mumbai, dies

    Moneycontrol News
    August 22, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
    IndiGo

    IndiGo

    A 62-year-old man travelling on an Indigo flight from Mumbai to Ranchi died on Tuesday after he developed a mid-air medical emergency. The flight was diverted to Nagpur where the passenger was offloaded but did not survive.

    The man, who was suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) and tuberculosis, vomited a large amount of blood in the aircraft, and was brough dead to hospital, said Aejaz Shami, DGM-Branding and Communications, at Nagpur’s KIMS-Kingsway Hospitals.

    “Body was taken to GMCH in KIMS Kingsway Hospitals ambulance for further procedures,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    Condoling the passenger’s death, Indigo said, “The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones."

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IndiGo #mumbai
    first published: Aug 22, 2023 11:18 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!