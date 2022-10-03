English
    Tim Cook reveals the 4 qualities Apple looks for while hiring people

    Want to work for Apple? Take notes from Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 03, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
    Tim Cook on how Apple strives for a culture that is supportive and ambitious at the same time.

    Aspiring to work for Apple? Take notes as CEO Tim Cook has revealed the qualities his company looks for in candidates during the hiring process.

    Tim Cook was recently invited to an Italian university's commencement ceremony. At the event, he expressed the view Apple's success was linked to its culture, and went to talk about the kind of professionals the company hires, CNBC reported.

    Cook said Apple looked out for four qualities while hiring. First, he said, was the capability to collaborate, adding that Apple creates its products with combined efforts.

    "We look for… the fundamental feeling that if I share my idea with you, that that idea will grow and get bigger and get better,” Cook was quoted as CNBC.

    Creativity and curiosity come next. Cook said Apple looks for people who think differently. “We look for people that think different -- that can look at a problem and not be caught up in the dogma of how that problem has always been [solved],” he said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Speaking of curiosity, he said it is excellent when people ask questions like a child would. “It’s a cliché, but there are no dumb questions," Cook was quoted as saying by CNBC.

    Cook said collaboration, creativity and curiosity are all needed to improve on old ideas and come up with new ones.

    The fourth trait he mentioned was expertise.

    Cook said these traits in staffers make up for a "an ambitious, yet supportive" work culture.

    Apple is one of sought-after workplaces but lately, it has been slowing down its hiring and cutting jobs, like many tech companies amid economic uncertainty.

    In August, it had sacked many contract-based recruiters, a move considered rare for the tech leader.

    Read: Apple lays off recruiters as part of its slowdown in hiring

     
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 02:29 pm
