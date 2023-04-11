Here's why Apple CEO Tim Cook wakes up at 5 am every day

Tim Cook is expected to visit India later in April to launch Apple's first ever company-owned store in the country.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that he wakes up at 5 am in the morning every day and begins his day by reading notes and emails from consumers of Apple products. The 62-year-old added that he enjoyed reading customer reviews because he finds inspiration in their views.

"If you're in the business of creating technology that enriches people's lives like we are, you want to know what it's doing. You want to know how people are feeling about it,” Cook told GQ in an interview.

Cook admitted that he also receives brickbats from customers but that does not negatively impact the confidence and instead helps the company gain a better understanding of what the consumers have in their mind.

"Of course, I get some complaints as well. Those are cool too, because I want to stay grounded in terms of what our users are thinking, what they're feeling. It is a great way to start the morning," he said.

In 2011, Cook took over as the CEO of Apple from Steve Jobs and the 62-year-old said that at the start of his tenure, he felt empty and soon realised that he had to be his own man since Jobs was a "once-in-a-hundred-years kind of individual,".

“To answer your question, in the beginning of that life without Steve (Jobs), which was six weeks after the CEO thing came up, I just felt totally gutted, totally empty. I knew I couldn’t be Steve. I don’t think anybody could be Steve. I think he was a once-in-a-hundred-years kind of individual, an original by any stretch of the imagination. And so what I had to do was to be the best version of myself," he said.

Visit to India

Cook is expected to visit India later in April to launch Apple's first ever company-owned store in the country. The store will be located at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai and has been inspired by the "Kaali Peeli" taxis popular art in Mumbai.

A second store is also expected to open at Saket in New Delhi on April 20.

