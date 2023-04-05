Apple unveils its first India store, see what you can get there

The Apple store will be called 'Apple BKC' and is likely to open in April. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@varunkrish)

Tech giant Apple will open its first retail store in India in Mumbai, revealing its banner at the Jio World Drive Mall. The store will be based at the Bandra Kurla Complex and will be called Apple BKC. The store is is likely to open in April. The Apple Store launch in India is likely to bring to an end years of regulatory roadblocks and negotiations with the Indian government.

"Hello Mumbai. We are getting ready to welcome you aboard our first store in India. And raring to see where your creativity takes you at Apple BKC," a statement on the Apple India store website said.

The Apple retail store in India is inspired by the "Kaali Peeli" taxis popular art in Mumbai. Apple BKC creative will also comprise of interpretations of the decals along with several Apple products and services that will be available for consumers.

Users can download Apple BKC posters

As per an official statement released by Apple, customers can also download the Apple BKC wallpaper.

"To celebrate the opening of the new store, visitors can download the new Apple BKC wallpaper and move to the sounds of Mumbai with a specially curated playlist on Apple Music”," the statement said.

The Apple store in Mumbai will offer different products and services such as iPads, Apple Watches, Apple TVs, Airpods, MacBooks, and iPhone 14 products. Additionally, Apple is also expected to open a store in New Delhi, at a later date.

As per a report on Counterpoint Research, Apple had a four per cent share of the Indian smartphone market in 2022, behind the likes of Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi.

Also Read: Apple CEO Tim Cook advises parents to limit screen time for kids