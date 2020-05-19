App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 07:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TikTok's rating drops dramatically on Google Play Store after 'YouTube vs Tiktok' controversy

Te app has been downrated from 4.6 to 2.0 stars in less than a week.

Carlsen Martin

TikTok is one of the most popular apps in India. However, the social media platform has taken a big hit on the ratings front on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Several users, primarily Indian, have been giving the app a one-star rating over a controversial video on YouTube, titled “YouTube vs TikTok: The End”.

Over the last few days, TikTok has been flooded with one-star ratings on the Google Play Store, taking its rating from 4.6 stars to 2.0 stars. It is worth noting that the app still has a 4.8 rating on Apple’s app store.

It all started when a popular YouTuber, CarryMinnati, recently published a video (YouTube vs TikTok: The End), in which he roasted a video by TikTok creator Amar Siddiqui that called out YouTube creators. YouTube took down Minnati’s roast of Siddiqui for plagiarising content. The incident caused a social media war between TikTok fans and YouTubers, creating a rift between the two platforms.

Close

Since Minnati’s video was taken down, fans of the YouTuber have flooded social media to show their support. #JusticeForCarry and #BanTikTokInIndia were some of the hashtags trending last week, while #tiktokdown and #tiktokexposed are currently trending on social media. Another reason for TikTok’s dip in ratings can be attributed to Faizal Siddiqui, Amar Siddiqui’s brother, who has been accused of posting a video that glorified acid attacks on women.

First Published on May 19, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #TikTok #YouTube

