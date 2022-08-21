This week in pictures: Stunning images from across the world

A fairgoer looks over prizing winning produce on display at the Iowa State Fair, Thursday, August 18, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Members of the Kalunga quilombo, the descendants of runaway slaves, bathe in Rio Branco, during the culmination of the week-long pilgrimage and celebration for the patron saint "Nossa Senhora da Abadia" or Our Lady of Abadia, in the rural area of Cavalcante in Goias state, Brazil.

A supporter of presidential candidate Raila Odinga holds a placard referring to electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati, while shouting "No Raila, No Peace", next to a roadblock of burning tires in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Monday, August 15. After last-minute chaos that could foreshadow a court challenge, Kenya's electoral commission chairman has declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the close presidential election over five-time contender Raila Odinga.

Pedestrians walk on a hill in front of the Golden Gate Bridge partially obscured by fog in San Francisco, Tuesday, August 16.

Participants retrieve prizes after climbing up a greased pole during a greased-pole climbing competition held as a part of Independence Day celebrations at Ancol Beach in Jakarta, Indonesia Wednesday, August 17. Indonesia is celebrating its 77th anniversary of independence from the Dutch colonial rule.

Maayan, a brown sea turtle makes her way to the Mediterranean Sea after being released by the Sea Turtle Rescue Center, run by the Israel National Nature and Parks Authority, in Michmoret, Israel, Friday, August 19. Five turtles were released back into the wild after months of rehabilitation at the rescue center in Israel after suffering physical trauma, from fishing nets, pollutions and underwater explosives.