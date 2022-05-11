English
    This brand is selling 'fully destroyed' sneakers for Rs 1.4 lakh. Internet is baffled

    Balenciaga has also announced that while only 100 pairs of “full destroyed” sneakers will be available for $1,850, there is another variant of less roughed up versions being sold for $495 and $625 (approximately Rs 38,000 and Rs 48,000).

    Moneycontrol News
    May 11, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST
    Explaining the idea behind the the sneakers, Balenciaga said that the footwear have been worn and dirtied on purpose. (Image credit: @The Business of Fashion/Instagram)


    Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga -- known to push boundaries with every new launch --is being trolled for launching its overly distressed sneakers. The limited edition "Paris Sneaker" is available for $1,850 or about Rs 1.4 lakh on pre-order only.

    According to the official Balenciaga site, the sneakers are made using fully-destroyed cotton and rubber with ribs all over the fabric. The brand's logo is printed at the end of the toe and with its logo in colour contrast on the sole.

    The limited edition collection is available only on pre-order. (Screengrab from Balenciaga website) The limited edition collection is available only on pre-order. (Screengrab from Balenciaga website)

    The "fully destroyed" aesthetic of the shoes is  accentuated in the campaign images to suggest that they “are meant to be worn for a lifetime”, Balenciaga stated.

    The shoes are also made in China.

    The severely tattered shoes have gone viral following its launch, with people on social media wondering if the brand was pulling a prank.


    Explaining the idea behind the the sneakers, Balenciaga said that the footwear have been worn and dirtied on purpose. They sneakers are "a retooled classic design which interprets mid-century athleticism and timeless casual wear in black, white, or red, with a white rubber sole and toe. It is finished with distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look."

    Twitter, however was not impressed with either the sneakers or the price.



    Many also did not like the brand's chosen aesthetic of "the rich cosplaying as poor."

    Meanwhile, Balenciaga has also informed that while only 100 pairs of “full destroyed” sneakers will be available for $1,850, there is another variant of less roughed up versions being sold for $495 and $625 (approximately Rs 38,000 and Rs 48,000).



    Tags: #Balenciaga #full destroyed Paris sneakers #Paris sneakers
    first published: May 11, 2022 07:19 pm
