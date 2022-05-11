This brand is selling 'fully destroyed' sneakers for Rs 1.4 lakh. Internet is baffled

Explaining the idea behind the the sneakers, Balenciaga said that the footwear have been worn and dirtied on purpose. (Image credit: @The Business of Fashion/Instagram)

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga -- known to push boundaries with every new launch --is being trolled for launching its overly distressed sneakers. The limited edition "Paris Sneaker" is available for $1,850 or about Rs 1.4 lakh on pre-order only.

According to the official Balenciaga site, the sneakers are made using fully-destroyed cotton and rubber with ribs all over the fabric. The brand's logo is printed at the end of the toe and with its logo in colour contrast on the sole.

The limited edition collection is available only on pre-order.

The "fully destroyed" aesthetic of the shoes is accentuated in the campaign images to suggest that they “are meant to be worn for a lifetime”, Balenciaga stated.

The shoes are also made in China.

The severely tattered shoes have gone viral following its launch, with people on social media wondering if the brand was pulling a prank.

Explaining the idea behind the the sneakers, Balenciaga said that the footwear have been worn and dirtied on purpose. They sneakers are "a retooled classic design which interprets mid-century athleticism and timeless casual wear in black, white, or red, with a white rubber sole and toe. It is finished with distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look."

Twitter, however was not impressed with either the sneakers or the price.



Balenciaga is releasing a new pair of shoes, and I have to assume they are just trolling people at this point. pic.twitter.com/IsJaBxCvy6 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 9, 2022





Balenciaga is really charging people $1850 for the pair of torn up converse that my ma begged me to throw out when I was in high school https://t.co/45BjZtLzbA

— morgy rosé (@morgy_rozay) May 9, 2022



I honestly feel Balenciaga whole design team out here to troll everybody — Sher (@SherBerryful) May 9, 2022





Balenciaga's new "distressed" range of shoes starting at $625 is basically the rich cosplaying as poor. pic.twitter.com/1iX1WYq2Q7

— Dank Left (@LaterCapitalism) May 10, 2022

Many also did not like the brand's chosen aesthetic of "the rich cosplaying as poor."

Meanwhile, Balenciaga has also informed that while only 100 pairs of “full destroyed” sneakers will be available for $1,850, there is another variant of less roughed up versions being sold for $495 and $625 (approximately Rs 38,000 and Rs 48,000).





