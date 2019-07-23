The ultimate gaming rig? Origin PC combines Xbox One X, PS4 Pro and Nintendo Switch in one

For years hardware manufacturers have pushed the boundaries of possibility in the quest to create the ultimate gaming rig. But none of them have come close to Origin PC’s latest prototype.

In honour of the company’s 10th anniversary, Origin PC created the Big O 2.0. This ultimate gaming rig combines a high-end gaming PC, Xbox One Pro, PlayStation 4 Pro, and Nintendo Switch in one massive tower. The 2019 edition of the Big O is a testament to creativity and tenacity in PC building.



Intel Core i9-9900K



64GB (4x16GB) Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB



NVIDIA TITAN RTX



MSI MEG Z390 GODLIKE Motherboard



Two 2TB SAMSUNG 970 EVO NVMe SSD



14TB Seagate Barracuda Storage Drive



Windows 10 OS





In honor of our 10th anniversary, we created the Big O 2.0: the ultimate gaming machine featuring a powerful PC, Xbox One X, PlayStation 4 Pro AND Nintendo Switch all in one!

Check out the video from @UnboxTherapy - https://t.co/UIt0t5PDvd Close July 20, 2019

The high-end gaming PC on the Big O 2.0 features:Origin has opted for liquid cooling for the gaming PC, Xbox One X and PS4 Pro on this machine. The Big O 2.0 sits in Origin's Genesis case and features a ton of fans for maximum airflow.

Apart from cooling, this all-in-one gaming rig is equipped with a built-in 4K60 capable capture card for streaming. Origin has also added an HDMI switcher box on the front of this gaming behemoth. This allows for seamless switching between the different gaming platforms without having to change HDMI inputs.

In fairness, it is hard to imagine a world where Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo would be able to get behind a machine that requires peaceful co-existence. But that doesn’t mean we can’t dream.

Gaming enthusiast looking to purchase the Big O 2.0 will be disappointed to know that the device is just a prototype and won't be going on sale.