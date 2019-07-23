App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The ultimate gaming rig? Origin PC combines Xbox One X, PS4 Pro and Nintendo Switch in one

The Big O 2.0 is just a prototype and created in honour of the company's 10th anniversary.

Carlsen Martin

For years hardware manufacturers have pushed the boundaries of possibility in the quest to create the ultimate gaming rig. But none of them have come close to Origin PC’s latest prototype.

In honour of the company’s 10th anniversary, Origin PC created the Big O 2.0. This ultimate gaming rig combines a high-end gaming PC, Xbox One Pro, PlayStation 4 Pro, and Nintendo Switch in one massive tower. The 2019 edition of the Big O is a testament to creativity and tenacity in PC building.

The high-end gaming PC on the Big O 2.0 features:

  • Intel Core i9-9900K

  • 64GB (4x16GB) Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB

  • NVIDIA TITAN RTX

  • MSI MEG Z390 GODLIKE Motherboard

  • Two 2TB SAMSUNG 970 EVO NVMe SSD

  • 14TB Seagate Barracuda Storage Drive

  • Windows 10 OS


Origin has opted for liquid cooling for the gaming PC, Xbox One X and PS4 Pro on this machine. The Big O 2.0 sits in Origin's Genesis case and features a ton of fans for maximum airflow.

Apart from cooling, this all-in-one gaming rig is equipped with a built-in 4K60 capable capture card for streaming. Origin has also added an HDMI switcher box on the front of this gaming behemoth. This allows for seamless switching between the different gaming platforms without having to change HDMI inputs.

Gaming enthusiast looking to purchase the Big O 2.0 will be disappointed to know that the device is just a prototype and won't be going on sale. In fairness, it is hard to imagine a world where Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo would be able to get behind a machine that requires peaceful co-existence. But that doesn’t mean we can’t dream.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #gaming #Technology

