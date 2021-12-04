MARKET NEWS

English
The last solar eclipse of 2021 will happen today but it won't be visible from India. Here's why

The space agency said the live streaming of the solar eclipse will start at 12 pm and reach its totality at 1.14 pm.

Ankita Sengupta
December 04, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST
The live stream of 2021's last solar eclipse can be watched from NASA's YouTube channel. (Image credit: AFP)

The last solar eclipse only total solar eclipse of 2021 will take place on December 4, 2021. It will start at 10.59 am and will go on until 3.07 pm, but it won't be visible from India.

NASA has stated that only people in the Southern Hemisphere of the Earth can witness a total or partial eclipse. Countries including Saint Helena, Sandwich Islands, Falkland Islands, South Georgia, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, Chile, Crozet Islands, New Zealand, and Australia can see a partial eclipse. But, the total solar eclipse can be viewed only from Antarctica.

You can, however, view it on live streaming on different channels such as NASA’s YouTube channel and on nasa.gov/live. The space agency said the live streaming of the solar eclipse will start at 12 pm and reach its totality at 1.14 pm.

The 2021 calendar listed two solar eclipses. The first occurred on June 10.

What's a total solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when the new moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun shielding the Sun’s rays for a short time. Depending on the position of the Sun, Moon, and Earth, during the eclipse, different types of eclipses can occur.

In a total solar eclipse, the Moon exactly covers the Sun to its full size, also emitting the darkest part of its shadow. During annular or partial solar eclipses, the Moon does not cover the sun completely. So, a bright annulus or ring will surround the new moon silhouette at mid-eclipse which is the outer rim of the Sun. Such phenomenon are also called "ring of fire" eclipses.
Ankita Sengupta
Tags: #2021 last solar eclipse #NASA #partial solar eclipse #solar eclipse #total solar eclipse
first published: Dec 4, 2021 10:48 am

