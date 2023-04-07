'The king has been dethroned': Stormy Daniels reacts to Donald Trump's indictment

Stormy Daniels felt that Donald Trump need not be sent to prison for the crimes that he has committed.

“I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration. I feel like the other things that he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely,” Daniels told broadcaster Piers Morgan in an interview released on Thursday.

Daniels revealed that she felt Trump would have gotten away unaccountable, but the fact that he had been indicted meant that no one, not even Trump, was untouchable.

“I thought he was going to get away with not being accountable. The king has been dethroned – he’s no longer untouchable. Nobody should be untouchable, doesn’t matter what your job description is – whether you’re the president – you should be held responsible for your actions," she said.

The adult star also said that one in every ten messages that she had been receiving were death threats. Crucially, she added, that the tone of the messages were becoming violent.

Stormy Daniels tells Piers Morgan that every one in 10 messages she receives is a death threat."These people are using their actual phone numbers and actual email accounts."Watch this world exclusive at 8pm.@piersmorgan | @StormyDaniels | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/DEA8qeZ8wE— Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) April 6, 2023

She further said that if she was called on to testify, she would do so since it would legitimise her story.

“I think having them call me in and put me on the stand legitimizes my story and who I am. And if they don’t, it almost feels like they’re hiding me,” she said.

Trump's indictment is the first time a current or former president of the United States has been charged with criminal activity. The case is currently at a nascent stage and the next hearing date is not scheduled until December 4.

