‘The Conjuring’ house sells for $1.5 million. But new owner won't live in it

A US home, which apparently witnessed paranormal activities chronicled in the 2013 horror film The Conjuring, is being sold for $1.525 million -- 27 per cent more than what the owners had asked for.

The purchase is expected to be finalised on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The sellers -- paranormal investigators Jenn and Cory Heinzen -- had bought the home in 2019 for $439,000 and had set $1.2 million as the asking price.

Meanwhile, 63-year-old Andrea Perron -- who had lived in the Rhode Island house from 1971 to 1980 -- said that during that time her family experienced harrowing encounters in the farmhouse built in 1736.

She told Wall Street Journal that she once saw her mother, Carolyn Perron, now 82, levitating in a chair. She was then thrown 20 feet and then hit her head on the floor-- an incident which Perron feared would kill her mother. But, an hour later, Perron said her mother recovered and had no memory of the episode.

The TikTok Feta Effect

After learning of the events, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren had volunteered to help the family. Their work was adapted in the 2013 film The Conjuring. Perron thinks the house chose new buyer, Jacqueline Nuñez -- a 58-year-old real-estate developer living in Boston. "I believe the house chose Jacqueline the same way it chose us. It wants her light," Perron told Wall Street Journal. Sellers Jenn and Cory Heinzen told the publication that they received more than 10 offers when they listed the roughly 3,100-square-foot home in September 2021 for $1.2 million. It included an anonymous cash offer much more than the asking price which the couple declined. "We got a lot of ridiculous bids, but the people refused to be interviewed," Jenn Heinzen told Wall Street Journal. The Henzens also insisted the buyer not actually live in the house -- for what they claim is a move to ensure the buyer's protection. The plan fits well with the new owner, Jacqueline Nuñez, who is planning to team up with the Perrons for special events to be held at the house. "I'm not afraid of the house," Nuñez told the publication, but jokingly added "ask me again in a year."





