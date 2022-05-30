English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Tata Group executive, whose sons went to Harvard and Oxford, shares ‘secret sauce’ of parenting

    Tata Group's Chief Sustainability Officer Siddharth Sharma advised parents to support their children's choices and encourage them to debate and discuss matters.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 30, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST
    Tata Group executive Siddharth Sharma with his wife and Harvard-graduate son. (Image credit: Siddharth Sharma/LinkedIn)

    Tata Group executive Siddharth Sharma with his wife and Harvard-graduate son. (Image credit: Siddharth Sharma/LinkedIn)

    Tata Group's Chief Sustainability Officer Siddharth Sharma recently had a "proud dad" moment. One of his sons graduated from Harvard University with a distinction.

    Sharma's eldest son is pursuing his PhD at Oxford University. His third child will soon start studying at a premier French university.

    Given his sons' academic accomplishments, it is no surprise Sharma is often asked about his "secret sauce" of parenting. He took to LinkedIn to share what he learnt bringing up three children.

    Sharma advised parents to support their children's career and personal choices.

    "Remember, they are your children, not your clones," he said. "Give them love, respect and confidence and it’s the best thing you would ever have done."

    Close

    Related stories

    The Tata Group officer added that parents must encourage their children to debate and discuss matters.

    "Guide them gently but let them arrive at their own decisions," he said.  "They should have the confidence that whatever the issue, their parents will always be there for them without being in any way judgemental."

    Parents must spend sufficient quality time with their children, no matter how packed their schedules are, Sharma added.

    "There is nothing that children want more than your time and love," he wrote in his post. "That cannot be outsourced -- you have to make sure that both of you, or at least one of you, is always available with them spending quality moments."

    Sharma acknowledged that raising children is difficult, given parents' work schedules,  but they must be prepared to put in extra effort.

    "Remember, the children did not ask to be born, you got them into this world," he added. "Go all in as far as parenting is concerned, no half- measures here."

    Sharma advised couples to put up a united front before their children.

    "Handle differences between you and your spouse separately, never in front of your children," he said. "They should always see their parents as a united, indivisible whole. Don’t try and score brownie points in front of your kids vis-a-vis your spouse or partner."



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Harvard University #Oxford University #Parenting #Tata Group
    first published: May 30, 2022 11:17 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.