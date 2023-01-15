Tata chairman N Chandrasekaran: It's terrific to be back for Mumbai marathon after 2 years

Tata Group chairperson N Chandrasekaran had a message for all the runners of the Tata Mumbai Marathon. (Screengrab from video put up by Tata Group on Instagram)

Ahead of the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday morning, chairperson of the Tata Group N Chandrasekaran said that he felt terrific to be back for the annual event which was being held after an interval of two years because of the pandemic. It's usually held on the third Sunday of January every year.

Sharing a video message on Instagram, Chandrasekaran said, "It's terrific to be back here on this hotline of this 2023 Tata Mumbai Marathon after a gap of two years. I wish all the runners a wonderful race. Please go and enjoy the race. It's going to be a lot of fun."

Meanwhile, Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD of TCS was spotted participating in a "Sprint to Win" game with his son at the Tata Mumbai Marathon.

Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD of TCS, plays a sprinting game with son. (Image credit: TCS/Instagram)

The Mumbai Marathon also raised more than Rs 30 crore about 250 NGOs, PTI reported. The is amongst the top 10 marathons in the world. It was held in six different race categories: full marathon (42.195 km), half marathon (21.097 km), dream run (6.6 km), senior citizens race (4.7 km), champions with disability category (2.1 km) and the open 10 K run.

More than 3,600 police personnel are being deployed to ensue the smooth passage of the Mumbai marathon, an official said. A total of 3,145 police constables and 540 officers were deployed on the routes of the marathon and at important locations in south Mumbai and central Mumbai from where the runners will pass through, he added.