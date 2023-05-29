Swiggy received over 12 million orders of biryani this IPL season: 'The most ordered food item'

In 2022, Swiggy announced that biryani continued to be the most-ordered dish for the seventh year on its app, with 2.28 orders placed every second.

Biryani wins the "trophy for the most ordered food item" this IPL season on Swiggy as the food delivery app received more than 12 million orders for the item. In a tweet, the company revealed that as per the data, customers placed orders for 212 biryanis per minute.



biryani wins the trophy for the most ordered food item this season with over 12 million orders at 212 BPM (biryanis per minute)

During the New Year 2023 celebrations, Swiggy said that it delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders on Saturday and the app dispatched over 2.5 lakh pizzas across the country. Swiggy also said as per a poll it conducted on Twitter, 75.4 per cent orders came for Hyderabadi biryani, followed by Lucknowi biryani 14.2 per cent and Kolkata biryani 10.4 per cent.

"With 3.50 lakh orders, biryani was the top item that was delivered," sources told PTI news agency.

The app had delivered 1.65 lakh biryani orders at 7.20 pm on December 31, 2022.

In 2022, Swiggy announced that biryani continued to be the most-ordered dish for the seventh year on its app, with 2.28 orders placed every second.

Last month, however, Swiggy faced serious backlash from a customer who placed an order for a vegetarian biryani but claimed to have found a piece of meat in it. The woman, who is a strict vegetarian, expressed her shock and disgust at the error and urged others to think twice before ordering from Swiggy.

In her tweet, the customer Natasha Bhardwaj said along with a photo of her food, "If you're a strict vegetarian (like me) think twice before ordering from Swiggy! I ordered biriyani rice with aloo which is clearly MARKED AS VEGETARIAN on the platform and I found a piece of meat (could be chicken, mutton or anything!) in the rice. Such grave errors are something that are unacceptable specially when it comes to MY BELIEFS."



If you’re a strict vegetarian (like me) think twice before ordering from @Swiggy ! I ordered biriyani rice with aloo which is clearly MARKED AS VEGETARIAN on the platform and I found a piece of meat (could be chicken, mutton or anything!) in the rice. Such grave errors are… pic.twitter.com/h7K57CPML4

The woman went on to say that Swiggy executives were "least bothered" about her complaint and had suggested that she speak directly to the restaurant to resolve the issue.

