Viral video: Woman on Pakistan cookery show presents restaurant-made biryani to judges

Screengrab from the viral video shared by @smileandraja on Twitter.

A moment from a Pakistani cooking show has gone viral after a candidate presented a packaged biryani she bought from a restaurant to a reality show on home cooks. The hilarity that ensued in the confusion between the participant and the judges has social media hooked.

The clip shows a woman entering the audition room with a box of biryani to present to the judges. Confused by her presentation, the judges ask her if she requires a plate to present her dish to them. The woman, also visibly confused, said that she doesn’t need a plate and that she was told to bring food for the judges.

The unidentified woman added that since the requirement was just to bring food, rather than cooking it herself, she decided to buy biryani from one of the best eateries in her locality and present it to the judges.



Pakistan's MasterChef is a Masterpiece pic.twitter.com/4tgyGiupn6

— Rajabets India (@smileandraja) February 26, 2023

The judges on the show appeared to be equal parts confused and in disbelief as they tried to make the candidate understand that for them to judge the dish, she had to cook and present the food to them.

The woman also held steadfast and insisted that the judges eat the biryani because she went through a lot of trouble to get it for them.

"What trouble did you go through?" a judge says in the clip. "You just bought it and brought it over, right?"

"I bought it, waited for such a long time to bring this to you," the candidate responded making the judges shake their heads in disbelief with one of them asking her to either leave or the judge herself would leave the sets of the show.

