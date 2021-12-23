Sushmita Sen announces break-up with Rohman Shawl, says 'relationship was long over'

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl went public with their relationship in 2018. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by sushmitasen47)

Actor Sushmita Sen on Thursday announced that she and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl have ended their relationship. Sen took to Instagram to say that their “relationship was long over” but that “the love remains”.

The announcement comes amid reports that the couple has parted ways and that Shawl has moved out of her apartment.

“We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains,” the former Miss Universe wrote, along with a photo of hers with Shawl.

Among the hashtags she used was #nomorespeculation.

The couple has been open about their relationship since they started dating in 2018, with Sen saying in interviews that the two met first connected on Instagram after she spotted his Direct Message (DM) in her inbox. Shawl was a regular presence on Sen's Instagram feed, with him appearing in her photos, videos and even Instagram Lives.

Sushmita Sen’s web-series "Aarya 2", released earlier this month, has been a huge success.

The first season of the thriller on Disney+ Hotstar, with Sen in the titular role, marked her return to acting last year.