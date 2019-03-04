Surat traders print image of US Army personnel on sarees, get trolled on Twitter

The digitally-printed sarees had images of the US Army instead of the Indian Army, probably because they went by the first image that a Google search for 'army' threw up.
IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s return has infused immense political fervor in the citizens. Everyone, from politicians to traders, has jumped at the opportunity to join the bandwagon.
Recently, saree traders from Surat decided to join the fervour and launched a capsule collection of the seven yards, praising the army. It could have caught on well in the market, only if the digitally-printed sarees had images of the Indian Army instead of the US.
Yes, you heard it right. Probably going by the first image that popped up on Google search after typing Army, the hapless lot launched more than one variant of the sarees with images of armed personnel of the US Army.
Surat traders design saris depicting outrage over Pulwama Attack. But uses US Soldiers instead of Indian Soldiers href="https://t.co/UNyoZ3lg1k">pic.twitter.com/UNyoZ3lg1k
— Zoo Bear (@zoo_bear) March 2, 2019
Aise nazuk haalat mein jiska t-shirts, saree, burger, chai jo bik raha hai bikne do, ye fact check wagairah toh April-May ke baad bhi ho sakta hai Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) March 2, 2019
— Amit (@leosamit) March 2, 2019
Kaale soldier acche nahi lage gain. Isliye — Karwan (@IamKarwan) March 2, 2019
Thank God they didn't use pictures of Pakistani Soldiers— Ruchi (@sewethnic) March 2, 2019
— Hidayat (@hidayat_hevard) March 2, 2019
Apart from the immediate families only a few have genuinely expressed outrage over Pulwama Attack. Politicians and Traders do always capitalize over such ghastly crimes and tragedies without letting the public ever realize it.— A. Singh ا. سنگھ (@MIT048) March 2, 2019
Must be a Gujarati entrepreneur with relatives in 'New Jersey'.
— Chirag Sutar (@sutarcv) March 2, 2019
That’s the first image that google would have thrown up.— Karan G (@johnnyfundoo) March 3, 2019