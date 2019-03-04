App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Surat traders print image of US Army personnel on sarees, get trolled on Twitter

The digitally-printed sarees had images of the US Army instead of the Indian Army, probably because they went by the first image that a Google search for 'army' threw up.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Image source: @zoo_bear/Twitter
Image source: @zoo_bear/Twitter
IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s return has infused immense political fervor in the citizens. Everyone, from politicians to traders, has jumped at the opportunity to join the bandwagon.

Recently, saree traders from Surat decided to join the fervour and launched a capsule collection of the seven yards, praising the army. It could have caught on well in the market, only if the digitally-printed sarees had images of the Indian Army instead of the US.

Yes, you heard it right. Probably going by the first image that popped up on Google search after typing Army, the hapless lot launched more than one variant of the sarees with images of armed personnel of the US Army.

After a Twitter user shared the image on the social media platform, everyone began talking about it, making the thread go viral. Most of the responses and theories behind how or why the wrong image got printed were hilarious, save one, where another trader, shared videos of sarees that got the message right and features our Prime Minister Narendra Modi too. These, he claimed, were made within 3-4 hours of each of the attacks, to convey their outrage to the masses.







First Published on Mar 4, 2019 12:03 pm

tags #surgical strike #trends

