Surat traders print image of US Army personnel on sarees, get trolled on Twitter

IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s return has infused immense political fervor in the citizens. Everyone, from politicians to traders, has jumped at the opportunity to join the bandwagon.

Recently, saree traders from Surat decided to join the fervour and launched a capsule collection of the seven yards, praising the army. It could have caught on well in the market, only if the digitally-printed sarees had images of the Indian Army instead of the US.

Yes, you heard it right. Probably going by the first image that popped up on Google search after typing Army, the hapless lot launched more than one variant of the sarees with images of armed personnel of the US Army.



Surat traders design saris depicting outrage over Pulwama Attack. But uses US Soldiers instead of Indian Soldiers href="https://t.co/UNyoZ3lg1k">pic.twitter.com/UNyoZ3lg1k

— Zoo Bear (@zoo_bear) March 2, 2019

Aise nazuk haalat mein jiska t-shirts, saree, burger, chai jo bik raha hai bikne do, ye fact check wagairah toh April-May ke baad bhi ho sakta hai Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) March 2, 2019

Kaale soldier acche nahi lage gain. Isliye — Karwan (@IamKarwan) March 2, 2019

After a Twitter user shared the image on the social media platform, everyone began talking about it, making the thread go viral. Most of the responses and theories behind how or why the wrong image got printed were hilarious, save one, where another trader, shared videos of sarees that got the message right and features our Prime Minister Narendra Modi too. These, he claimed, were made within 3-4 hours of each of the attacks, to convey their outrage to the masses.

Apart from the immediate families only a few have genuinely expressed outrage over Pulwama Attack. Politicians and Traders do always capitalize over such ghastly crimes and tragedies without letting the public ever realize it.— A. Singh ا. سنگھ (@MIT048) March 2, 2019



Must be a Gujarati entrepreneur with relatives in 'New Jersey'.

— Chirag Sutar (@sutarcv) March 2, 2019

That’s the first image that google would have thrown up.— Karan G (@johnnyfundoo) March 3, 2019