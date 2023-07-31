Subway is offering 'free sandwiches for life' on one condition. See post

The people who are interested can visit SubwayNameChange.com between August 1 and 4.

If you are looking to score free sandwiches, then Subway has a deal for you. So, the fast food chain is giving free subs to those who are ready to legally change their first name to “Subway”.

The people who are interested can visit SubwayNameChange.com between August 1 and 4 and can win free Subway Deli Heroes for life if they commit to changing their name.

After registrations are over, Subway will select one winner to give free sandwiches and will also bear the legal fees of the legal name change.

“Between August 1 and August 4, Subway superfans and sandwich lovers can visit SubwayNameChange.com, and enter to win free Subway Deli Heroes for life if they commit to legally change their name,” read a statement from the eatery.



Wish your name was more unique? Why not make it Subway? Drop what yours would be

— (@SUBWAY) July 27, 2023

"Subway will select one lucky winner to earn free sandwiches and assume an iconic new identity. Subway will provide the winner with money to reimburse them for legal and processing costs for the name change, making it easy and effortless to become Subway and enjoy a lifetime of delicious subs,” it read further.

This is not the first time that Subway has come up with such a unique challenge. In 2022, the fast food chain launched a contest for year-long free sandwiches. The condition this time was a tattoo. The size and dimensions of the tattoo was in proportion with the cash prize on a first-come, first-serve basis.