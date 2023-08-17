Student’s tweet on Zepto job application goes viral, founder asks for his CV

English
    When Yash Acharya applied for the role of a product design intern with Zepto, he probably did not anticipate the company’s billionaire co-founder reaching out to him directly for his CV.

    Sanya Jain
    August 17, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST
    Zepto outdoor ad

    A Twitter user was amused to see Zepto's email after applying for the role of an intern with the firm. (File photo)

    When Yash Acharya applied for the role of a product design intern with Zepto, he probably did not anticipate the company’s billionaire co-founder reaching out to him directly for his CV. But that’s exactly what happened, thanks to one witty post from Acharya that is going steadily viral on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

    Yash Acharya, 22, told Moneycontrol that he applied for the position of a product design intern on grocery delivery platform Zepto through LinkedIn. At the same time, he also subscribed to Zepto’s newsletter.

    Acharya was later amused to see an email from Zepto in his inbox which read: “You’d be a great fit for this Delivery Boy (Mumbai) role at Zepto.” This was the subject line of Zepto’s newsletter – completely unrelated to Acharya’s job application, but he saw the opportunity to do something funny and ran with it.


    “Par maine to product designer ke liye apply kiya tha (But I applied for the role of a product designer),” Acharya tweeted while sharing a screenshot of the delivery boy email.


    His tweet, shared yesterday, has already garnered thousands of views. It even caught the attention of Kaivalya Vohra, the 20-year-old co-founder and CTO of Zepto who last year became the youngest Indian billionaire to secure a spot on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022.

    Vohra reached out to Acharya on Twitter and asked him for his CV. "Hey, saw your tweet. Could you send over a resume/portfolio?" the founder of Zepto wrote.


    Acharya is expecting a response from Vohra today. The 22-year-old Kota native is currently studying engineering from NIT Jalandhar but hopes to pursue a career in design.

    Sanya Jain
    first published: Aug 17, 2023 01:31 pm

