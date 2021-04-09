Stocks in news: Mindtree, BEL, Punj Lloyd, Wockhardt, Delta

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Here are stocks that are in news today:

June auto sales: Tata Motors

-Global wholesales at 76,602 units versus 79,244 units (MoM)

-JLR June global wholesales at 34,908 units versus 38,879 units (MoM)

-Jaguar June global wholesales at 7,087 units versus 7,347 units (MoM)

-Land Rover June global wholesales at 27,821 units versus 31,532 units (MoM)

Mindtree Q1

-Consolidated net profit up 7.4 percent at Rs 138.2 crore versus Rs 128.7 crore (QoQ)

-Consolidated income from operations up 6.9 percent at Rs 981.6 crore versus Rs 918.1 crore (QoQ)

-Consolidated EBITDA down 3.1 percent at Rs 173 crore versus Rs 178.6 crore (QoQ)

-Consolidated EBITDA margin at 17.6 percent versus 19.5 percent (QoQ)

-Consolidated forex gain of Rs 20.2 crore versus loss of Rs 13 crore (QoQ)

-Consolidated other income at Rs 17.2 crore versus Rs 30.2 crore (QoQ)

-Consolidated dollar revenue up 4.8 percent at USD 154.9 million versus USD 147.8 million (QoQ)

Mindtree says

-Trailing 12-months attrition is at 18.4 percent

-To acquire Relational Solutions for USD 10 million

-To acquire UK-based IT company Bluefin Solutions in all cash deal for 42.3 million pound

FAG Bearings Q1

-Net profit at Rs 49.3 crore versus Rs 40.8 crore (YoY)

-Total income at Rs 432.1 crore versus Rs 391.8 crore (YoY)

Man Industries Q1

-Net profit at Rs 17.7 crore versus Rs 3.2 crore (YoY)

-Total income up 75.5 percent at Rs 405.3 crore versus Rs 231 crore (YoY)

Delta Corp Q1

-Net profit at Rs 10 lakh versus loss of Rs 19.6 crore (YoY)

-Total income up 46.3 percent at Rs 81.5 crore versus Rs 55.7 crore (YoY)

Telecom Minister says

-Government is keen for non-discriminatory availability of internet facility

-Awaiting TRAI report, structured view will be taken after TRAI & government reports

Government mulls more liberal FDI regime in media, may open up sector further: Sources

-Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) likely to hike FDI cap to 49 percent for print, news broadcast

-Goverment may open media to 49 percent FDI but with Indian control

-May mandate a minimum threshold for equity held by largest Indian shareholder

-Proposal has in-principle approval of law ministry

-Government believes proliferation of Digital Media has made 26 percent FDI cap redundant

-DIPP held consultations with several experts on opening up media sector

Eros International to CNBC-TV18

-No plans to delist from Indian stock exchanges

-Time to transform & embrace digital for Eros Now

-Expect digital business to record healthy growth over next 5-10 years

-Company is fully funded, talks with Fullerton unconfirmed

SEBI announces policy for annulment of trades undertaken on stock exchanges

SEBI says

-Stock exchanges to decide suitable criteria on annulment

-Stock exchanges can annul trades on request of traders

-Bourses shall undertake annulment or price reset only in exceptional cases

-Stock brokers to submit annulment request to stock exchange within 30 minutes from execution of trade

-Exchanges to jointly take decision in case of annulment requests submitted to more than 1 exchange

Aviation secretary says

-Draft Civil Aviation Policy will be available in public domain this month

-Have held one round of consultation on 5/20 with Federation of Airlines

-Further stakeholder meetings will be held before draft policy ready

RBI clarifies on foreign investment in India by foreign portfolio investors (FPI)

RBI says

-Restriction on investments with less than 3 years residual maturity not applicable to FPI investment in security receipts (SRs) issued by asset reconstruction companies (ARCs)

-Investment in SRs shall be within overall limit prescribed for corporate debt

-Other existing conditions for FPI investment in debt market remain unchanged

RBI

-Notifies rules on declaring bad assets in credit card accounts

-If dues not paid within 90 days from due date, credit card account to be treated as NPA

-Credit card account to be reported to credit information companies if it remains ‘past due’ for over 3 days

-Permits Core Banking Solution (CBS)-enabled co-operative banks to issue ATM cards in tie-up with sponsor bank

RBI

-Directs banks to ensure direct lending to non-corporate farmers does not fall below last 3 years average

-Failure on banks’ part will attract usual penalties for shortfall

-Banks to continue to maintain 13.5 percent of direct lending to agri sector

Aluminium Association Of India

-Seeks hike of import duty to 10 percent on aluminium metals

-Association officials met mines secretary & CBEC, chairman today

Alert: Current import duty on aluminium metals at 5 percent

-Imports from China & Middle-East big threat

-Total imports of aluminium surged by 159 percent in FY15 from FY11

-Imports account for 56 percent of Indian aluminium consumption in FY15

-Domestic aluminum products of Indian producers account for only 44 percent

Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposes Rs 671 crore penalty on 4 state-run insurance companies

-CCI asks National Insurance, New India Assurance, Oriental Insurance & United India Insurance to cease & desist from anti-competitive practices

Power Ministry

-Issues policy on incentivising early commissioning of transmission projects

-Projects under tariff based competitive bidding part of incentive plan

-Power Grid Corporation projects under compressed time schedule cost plus basis part of incentive plan

-Transmission charges can be given from the actual Date Of Commercial Operation (CoD)

-Incentive can be availed prior to scheduled commissioning of transmission projects

-Number of years for applicability of tariff would remain unchanged

-Incentive to be applicable for transmission projects under implementation or yet to be bid out

-Policy on incentivising early commissioning of transmission projects w.e.f. July 12

Composite FDI cap will be subject to sectoral conditionalities

-Foreign investment up to sectoral cap allowed subject to conditions of extant FDI policy

-Sectoral sub limits for defence, banking to remain

-Foreign investment cap for defence at 24 percent to stay

-Foreign investment beyond 49 percent in banking will still need government nod

-Government pushed for fungibility in investments by giving nod to composite FDI cap

POSCO says may scrap proposed USD 12 billion India steel plant: Reuters

POSCO says

-Have put on hold Odisha steel project due to delays in regulatory approvals

-Business conditions have changed due to drop in global steel demand

-Not quitting Odisha, to renovate the office space to a smaller area

-Due to no progress in project area, much of office space was lying vacant

-Reducing unused office space & other spends as part of cost restructuring

-Restructuring programme involves reducing 30 percent of overseas business

Department of Telecommunication (DoT) panel on net neutrality:

-Over-the-top (OTT) application services should be actively encouraged

-No case for prescribing regulatory oversight for OTT application services

-Liberal approach may be adopted in case of international calls via internet

-In case of domestic calls, a similar approach can be adopted for telecom service provider (TSP) & OTT services

-Government can come out with measures to ensure compliance of security for OTT service providers

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:

-Lupin gets US FDA nod for diabetes drug PrandiMet

-Army short lists Bharat Electronics (BEL), Punj Lloyd for USD 100 million contract: ET

-SBI seeks nod to share 3 percent profits with its staff: ET

-GAIL plans to buy US shale asset for USD 1.5 billion: ET

-Wockhardt recalls 1.62 lakh cartons of drugs in US

-JSW Group not to buy team in ‘tainted’ IPL for now

-Airtel Digital launches locally made set-top box as it aims to create jobs

-Asian Paints says in talks with Karnataka government to set up manufacturing facility in Mysore

-IndusInd Bank launches QuickPay, an instant money transfer service

-Allied Blenders & Distillers acquires grain distillery unit in Telangana for approximately Rs 200 crore

-Mahindra Agri enters edible oil business

-CBI moves Madras HC for cancellation of anticipatory bail to Dayanidhi Maran

-Tata Motors to propose raising up to Rs 4,400 crore in non-convertible debentures in FY16

-Jharkhand to start auction process for mineral mines in a month