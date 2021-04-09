English
Stocks in news: Mindtree, BEL, Punj Lloyd, Wockhardt, Delta

Tata Motors | Mindtree | Bharat Electronics | Punj Lloyd | GAIL | Wockhardt | Asian Paints | IndusInd Bank | Allied Blenders | Delta Corp and Man Industries are stocks, which are in the news today.

April 09, 2021 / 05:48 PM IST
 
 
Here are stocks that are in news today:


June auto sales: Tata Motors
-Global wholesales at 76,602 units versus 79,244 units (MoM)
-JLR June global wholesales at 34,908 units versus 38,879 units (MoM)
-Jaguar June global wholesales at 7,087 units versus 7,347 units (MoM)
-Land Rover June global wholesales at 27,821 units versus 31,532 units (MoM)


Mindtree Q1
-Consolidated net profit up 7.4 percent at Rs 138.2 crore versus Rs 128.7 crore (QoQ)
-Consolidated income from operations up 6.9 percent at Rs 981.6 crore versus Rs 918.1 crore (QoQ)
-Consolidated EBITDA down 3.1 percent at Rs 173 crore versus Rs 178.6 crore (QoQ)
-Consolidated EBITDA margin at 17.6 percent versus 19.5 percent (QoQ)
-Consolidated forex gain of Rs 20.2 crore versus loss of Rs 13 crore (QoQ)
-Consolidated other income at Rs 17.2 crore versus Rs 30.2 crore (QoQ)
-Consolidated dollar revenue up 4.8 percent at USD 154.9 million versus USD 147.8 million (QoQ)
Mindtree says
-Trailing 12-months attrition is at 18.4 percent
-To acquire Relational Solutions for USD 10 million
-To acquire UK-based IT company Bluefin Solutions in all cash deal for 42.3 million pound


FAG Bearings Q1
-Net profit at Rs 49.3 crore versus Rs 40.8 crore (YoY)
-Total income at Rs 432.1 crore versus Rs 391.8 crore (YoY)


Man Industries Q1
-Net profit at Rs 17.7 crore versus Rs 3.2 crore (YoY)
-Total income up 75.5 percent at Rs 405.3 crore versus Rs 231 crore (YoY)

Delta Corp Q1
-Net profit at Rs 10 lakh versus loss of Rs 19.6 crore (YoY)
-Total income up 46.3 percent at Rs 81.5 crore versus Rs 55.7 crore (YoY)


Telecom Minister says
-Government is keen for non-discriminatory availability of internet facility
-Awaiting TRAI report, structured view will be taken after TRAI & government reports


Government mulls more liberal FDI regime in media, may open up sector further: Sources
-Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) likely to hike FDI cap to 49 percent for print, news broadcast
-Goverment may open media to 49 percent FDI but with Indian control
-May mandate a minimum threshold for equity held by largest Indian shareholder
-Proposal has in-principle approval of law ministry
-Government believes proliferation of Digital Media has made 26 percent FDI cap redundant
-DIPP held consultations with several experts on opening up media sector


Eros International to CNBC-TV18
-No plans to delist from Indian stock exchanges
-Time to transform & embrace digital for Eros Now
-Expect digital business to record healthy growth over next 5-10 years
-Company is fully funded, talks with Fullerton unconfirmed


SEBI announces policy for annulment of trades undertaken on stock exchanges
SEBI says
-Stock exchanges to decide suitable criteria on annulment
-Stock exchanges can annul trades on request of traders
-Bourses shall undertake annulment or price reset only in exceptional cases
-Stock brokers to submit annulment request to stock exchange within 30 minutes from execution of trade
-Exchanges to jointly take decision in case of annulment requests submitted to more than 1 exchange


Aviation secretary says
-Draft Civil Aviation Policy will be available in public domain this month
-Have held one round of consultation on 5/20 with Federation of Airlines
-Further stakeholder meetings will be held before draft policy ready


RBI clarifies on foreign investment in India by foreign portfolio investors (FPI)
RBI says
-Restriction on investments with less than 3 years residual maturity not applicable to FPI investment in security receipts (SRs) issued by asset reconstruction companies (ARCs)
-Investment in SRs shall be within overall limit prescribed for corporate debt
-Other existing conditions for FPI investment in debt market remain unchanged


RBI
-Notifies rules on declaring bad assets in credit card accounts
-If dues not paid within 90 days from due date, credit card account to be treated as NPA
-Credit card account to be reported to credit information companies if it remains ‘past due’ for over 3 days
-Permits Core Banking Solution (CBS)-enabled co-operative banks to issue ATM cards in tie-up with sponsor bank


RBI
-Directs banks to ensure direct lending to non-corporate farmers does not fall below last 3 years average
-Failure on banks’ part will attract usual penalties for shortfall
-Banks to continue to maintain 13.5 percent of direct lending to agri sector


Aluminium Association Of India
-Seeks hike of import duty to 10 percent on aluminium metals
-Association officials met mines secretary & CBEC, chairman today
Alert: Current import duty on aluminium metals at 5 percent
-Imports from China & Middle-East big threat
-Total imports of aluminium surged by 159 percent in FY15 from FY11
-Imports account for 56 percent of Indian aluminium consumption in FY15
-Domestic aluminum products of Indian producers account for only 44 percent


Competition Commission of India  (CCI) imposes Rs 671 crore penalty on 4 state-run insurance companies
-CCI asks National Insurance, New India Assurance, Oriental Insurance & United India Insurance to cease & desist from anti-competitive practices


Power Ministry
-Issues policy on incentivising early commissioning of transmission projects
-Projects under tariff based competitive bidding part of incentive plan
-Power Grid Corporation projects under compressed time schedule cost plus basis part of incentive plan
-Transmission charges can be given from the actual Date Of Commercial Operation (CoD)
-Incentive can be availed prior to scheduled commissioning of transmission projects
-Number of years for applicability of tariff would remain unchanged
-Incentive to be applicable for transmission projects under implementation or yet to be bid out
-Policy on incentivising early commissioning of transmission projects w.e.f. July 12


Composite FDI cap will be subject to sectoral conditionalities
-Foreign investment up to sectoral cap allowed subject to conditions of extant FDI policy
-Sectoral sub limits for defence, banking to remain
-Foreign investment cap for defence at 24 percent to stay
-Foreign investment beyond 49 percent in banking will still need government nod
-Government pushed for fungibility in investments by giving nod to composite FDI cap


POSCO says may scrap proposed USD 12 billion India steel plant: Reuters
POSCO says
-Have put on hold Odisha steel project due to delays in regulatory approvals
-Business conditions have changed due to drop in global steel demand
-Not quitting Odisha, to renovate the office space to a smaller area
-Due to no progress in project area, much of office space was lying vacant
-Reducing unused office space & other spends as part of cost restructuring
-Restructuring programme involves reducing 30 percent of overseas business


Department of Telecommunication (DoT) panel on net neutrality:
-Over-the-top (OTT) application services should be actively encouraged
-No case for prescribing regulatory oversight for OTT application services
-Liberal approach may be adopted in case of international calls via internet
-In case of domestic calls, a similar approach can be adopted for telecom service provider (TSP) & OTT services
-Government can come out with measures to ensure compliance of security for OTT service providers

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Lupin gets US FDA nod for diabetes drug PrandiMet
-Army short lists Bharat Electronics (BEL), Punj Lloyd for USD 100 million contract: ET
-SBI seeks nod to share 3 percent profits with its staff: ET
-GAIL plans to buy US shale asset for USD 1.5 billion: ET
-Wockhardt recalls 1.62 lakh cartons of drugs in US
-JSW Group not to buy team in ‘tainted’ IPL for now
-Airtel Digital launches locally made set-top box as it aims to create jobs
-Asian Paints says in talks with Karnataka government to set up manufacturing facility in Mysore
-IndusInd Bank launches QuickPay, an instant money transfer service
-Allied Blenders & Distillers acquires grain distillery unit in Telangana for approximately Rs 200 crore
-Mahindra Agri enters edible oil business
-CBI moves Madras HC for cancellation of anticipatory bail to Dayanidhi Maran
-Tata Motors to propose raising up to Rs 4,400 crore in non-convertible debentures in FY16
-Jharkhand to start auction process for mineral mines in a month

first published: Jun 30, 2015 10:40 am

