Elon Musk’s Indian-origin advisor defends Twitter’s pay-for-verification plan

A former Twitter executive of Indian origin, who recently announced that he will temporarily help Elon Musk at the social network, sought to counter those who are criticising the $8 fee for verification badges.

In a Twitter thread on November 7, Sriram Krishnan began by refuting the argument that “verification solves for impersonation, this will cause more”

"Using a CC/mobile checkout dramatically increases friction. And everyone caught impersonating will lose their money," Krishnan said.

He added that charing fee for blue check marks will offer consistency on the platform.

"The current path on any social network is opaque and easily gamed," Krishnan said. "There are lots of people who should be verified ( and often impersonated) and aren’t. And vice versa."

Krishnan claimed that there were many "hacked blue check accounts" on Twitter, asking users to see replies to Musk's tweets.

"$8 and giving everyone (a check mark) makes those (hacking) attacks less valuable," he added.

Krishnan acknowledged that there will be space for improvement in Twitter's plans. "But I’m excited for the first change in how verification works in social media in a very long time."

Many users have opposed Twitter 's subscription plan but the social network is touting it as "giving power to the people".

"Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow," Twitter has said.

Musk, Twitter's new boss, said the new plan will "empower the voice of the people", unlike the existing "lords & peasants system" that offers verification to only known personalities.

Reports say the rollout of the plan is likely to be delayed until after the American midterms.