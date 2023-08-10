Man dies after Bihar hospital uses Sprite bottle instead of urine bag for treatment

One of the doctors said that when the patient arrived at the hospital, a urine bag was not available and hence the official had to use an empty Sprite bottle. (Representational Photo).

A hospital in Bihar has come for criticism after using an empty Sprite bottle over a urine bag on a male patient who eventually died, a News18 report said.

One of the doctors at the hospital- Dr KM Pratap- declined to put the blame on the hospital for their negligence, but revealed that the health official who had installed the bottle instead of the urine bag in the patient's catheter had been issued a show cause notice.



Treatment-Bihar Style.Foleys Catheter for urine replaced with sprite bottle.Genius! pic.twitter.com/hlLypOqzBQ — Prof.N John Camm (@njohncamm) August 9, 2023

He further revealed that when the patient arrived at the hospital, a urine bag was not available and hence the official has to take such a step. There was no clarity over the disease the man was suffering from.

"The Uro bag was procured approximately 15-20 minutes after the patient was admitted to the hospital. During this period, an individual captured a photograph of the patient with the empty cold drink bottle and shared it widely on social media," the doctor said.

As per hospital officials, the patient was brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition on Monday by local police officials.

After an initial assessment, the doctors were told to get a urine bag, an insulin injection and connect a gas pipe for resuscitation purpose.

The urine bag was unavailable which led to officials using an empty Sprite bottle. Reports said that the use of the bottle might have jeopardised the patient's life and eventually led to his death.

