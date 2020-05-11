App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Waiting for a bed, 65-yr-old Dharavi man dies in KEM hospital's casualty ward

65-year-old Hanumanta Buddha's COVID-19 report came positive after he died in the casualty ward of KEM Hospital.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational image.
Representational image.

In an unfortunate incident, a 65-year-old Dharavi resident who was suffering from fever and breathlessness, died in the casualty area of state-run KEM Hospital as all beds were filled.

The elderly man, Hanumanta Buddha, tested positive for COVID-19 after his death. As per a Times of India report, Buddha's family visited two other hospitals in Mumbai before bringing him to KEM.

On May 3, Buddha, who had a history of heart disease, developed a fever and was taken to a local physician. Buddha's situation worsened on May 8 and he was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, which allegedly turned him away due to lack of beds.

Close

"At Lilavati, we were told that no beds were available. My father underwent a check-up and was advised a COVID-19 test and immediate hospitalisation," the deceased's son Anil said.

related news

Subsequently, Buddha's family took him to Bhabha Hospital. There, too, beds were unavailable. The family finally took Buddha to KEM Hospital at around 4 pm.

"At KEM, we were told that oxygen was not available. Moreover, the casualty area was crammed to capacity and my father underwent check-up in a chair. The doctor sent us to get blood report and ECG, which took another five hours," Anil said, adding that after Buddha's blood report came, a doctor put him on an IV drip and gave him antibiotics.

Waiting for a bed, Buddha passed away around 10.30 pm in the casualty area of KEM Hospital.

Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM Hospital, said when a patient comes to casualty area complaining of fever, cough or breathlessness, he is first stabilised and a blood sample is taken.

"Without a diagnosis, a patient cannot be treated," Deshmukh said, adding that KEM has enough ventilators and 280 beds for coronavirus patients. He, however, did not comment specifically on Buddha's case.

Confirming what Buddha's son said, Dr V Ravishankar, CEO of Lilavati Hospital, said all 84 beds reserved for COVID patients are full. "Six ICCU beds are occupied and we have conveyed the same to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Moreover, the ward for non-COVID patients is full, too, but we have not turned away any patient," Ravishankar said, adding that many have been directed to other hospitals.

First Published on May 11, 2020 07:18 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid 18 #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

